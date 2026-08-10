Applied BioCode Reports Record Financial Results for the First Half of 2026; Revenue Increases 81% Year Over Year, Driven by Strong U.S. Molecular Diagnostics Growth

Revenue Increases 81% Year Over Year, Supported by an Expanding U.S. Installed Base and Growth in Recurring Reagent Revenue

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Earnings--Applied BioCode, Inc., a leader in high-throughput multiplex molecular diagnostics, today announced financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2026.

For the six months ended June 30, 2026, the Company reported consolidated revenue of $13.59 million, an 81% increase from the same period in 2025. This performance was driven by expansion of the Company's installed base in U.S. clinical and veterinary laboratories and increased utilization of its multiplex molecular diagnostic assays, which generated higher recurring reagent revenue.

During the first half of 2026, the Company continued to expand its presence in the U.S. clinical laboratory market. Major U.S. reference laboratories broadened their use of the BioCode® MDx-3000 platform by adopting Applied BioCode's FDA-cleared Gastrointestinal Pathogen Panel and Respiratory Pathogen Panels. These additions enable high-volume laboratories to consolidate molecular testing on a single high-throughput platform, improve operational efficiency, and reduce reliance on outsourced testing.

In addition to its FDA-cleared assay menu, the platform supports customizable multiplex panels, enabling laboratories to develop and implement testing solutions tailored to their clinical, epidemiological, and operational requirements. This flexibility allows customers to address emerging pathogens, region-specific testing needs, and specialized laboratory applications rapidly while using the same high-throughput workflow. It also enhances the platform's value and expands opportunities for recurring reagent utilization.

The Company also benefited from growing demand for laboratory automation as healthcare providers continued to address workforce shortages, reimbursement pressures, and increasing molecular testing volumes. Applied BioCode further expanded its installed base across both human and veterinary diagnostics, strengthening its recurring reagent revenue model and reinforcing its long-term commercial position.

"Our strong first-half results demonstrate the continued momentum of our commercial strategy and the growing value our molecular diagnostics platform delivers to clinical laboratories," said Winston Ho, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Applied BioCode.

"As laboratories continue to consolidate testing and invest in automation, we believe Applied BioCode is well positioned to benefit from increasing demand for high-throughput, FDA-cleared multiplex molecular diagnostics. With Z-Codes assigned to our molecular diagnostic panels, we are further strengthening the foundation for reimbursement and supporting broader adoption in the clinical laboratory market. We remain focused on expanding our installed base, increasing recurring reagent revenue, broadening our assay menu, and creating long-term value for our customers and shareholders."

Applied BioCode expects continued growth through the remainder of 2026, supported by customer adoption, menu expansion, increased reagent utilization, and additional placements of its BioCode® MDx-3000 platform in the United States and international markets. The Company believes that its differentiated high-throughput molecular diagnostics platform, expanding customer base, and recurring revenue business model position it for continued long-term growth.

About Applied BioCode

Applied BioCode, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company focused on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing high-throughput multiplex diagnostic solutions for clinical and veterinary laboratories. The Company's proprietary BioCode® technology enables laboratories to perform highly multiplexed molecular testing with exceptional throughput, workflow efficiency, and cost-effectiveness. Applied BioCode's expanding portfolio includes FDA-cleared molecular diagnostic assays designed to improve patient care through the accurate and timely detection of infectious diseases.

Media Contact:

Applied BioCode

Winston Ho

Communications@apbiocode.com