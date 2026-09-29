Appili Therapeutics Announces Transfer to NEX

Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2026) - Appili Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: APLI) (OTC Pink: APLIF) (the "" or ""), a biopharmaceutical company focused on drug development for infectious diseases, announces that it has applied to voluntarily delist its Class A common shares (the "") from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "") and transfer its listing to the NEX Board of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "") as a result of the Company's failure to meet the TSX's continued listing requirements. The Common Shares will be delisted from the TSX at the close of markets on October 2, 2026 and will commence trading on the NEX on October 5, 2026.The trading symbol for the Company will change from "APLI" to "APLI.H". There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX from symbols in the TSX market. Shareholder approval of the delisting from the TSX is not required under the policies of the TSX as a result of the Company's failure to meet the TSX's continued listing requirements and it is unlikely that the TSX will be satisfied that such deficiencies will be cured within the prescribed period. No action is required by the shareholders in connection with the delisting and listing of the Common Shares on the NEX.Appili Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company that is purposefully built, portfolio-driven, and people-focused to fulfill its mission of solving life-threatening infections. By systematically identifying urgent infections with unmet needs, Appili's goal is to strategically develop a pipeline of novel therapies to prevent deaths and improve lives. The Company is currently advancing a diverse range of anti-infectives, including an FDA-approved ready-made suspension of metronidazole for the treatment of antimicrobial resistant infections, a vaccine candidate to prevent tularemia, a serious biological weapon threat, and a topical antiparasitic for the treatment of cutaneous leishmaniasis, a disfiguring disease. Led by a proven management team, Appili is at the center of the global fight against infection. For more information, visitDon Cilla, Pharm.D. M.B.A.Appili TherapeuticsE:To view the source version of this press release, please visit