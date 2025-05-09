SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Apotex introduces IVRA™ (Melphalan) hydrochloride injection: First ready to dilute liquid formulation of Melphalan injection approved via 505(b)(2) NDA in the United States

May 9, 2025 | 
1 min read

WESTON, Fla., May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Apotex Corp. today launched IVRA™ (Melphalan) hydrochloride injection 90mg/ml multidose vial ("IVRA"), first ready-to-dilute liquid formulation of Melphalan injection approved via 505(b)(2) NDA in the United States.

IVRA is an alkylating drug indicated for the palliative treatment of patients with multiple myeloma for whom oral therapy is not appropriate, and will be distributed primarily through hospital and institutional channels.

"The launch of IVRA highlights Apotex's uncompromising dedication to access, innovation, and patient care," said Christine Baeder, President, Apotex USA. "As we introduce our novel ready-to-dilute liquid formulation of Melphalan injection approved via 505(b)(2) NDA in the United States, we reinforce our commitment to bringing much-needed products that support patients on their health journeys."

Please refer to the complete prescribing information, patient information leaflet, warnings and precautions, adverse reactions, and contraindications.

About Apotex

Apotex Corp., headquartered in Weston, Florida, is an affiliate of Apotex Inc. We improve everyday access to affordable, innovative medicines and health products for millions of people around the world, with a broad portfolio of generic and innovative pharmaceutical and consumer health products. Headquartered in Toronto, with regional offices globally, including in the United States, Mexico, and India, we are the largest Canadian-based pharmaceutical company and a health partner of choice for the Americas for pharmaceutical licensing and product acquisitions. Learn more about us at www.apotex.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/apotex-introduces-ivra-melphalan-hydrochloride-injection-first-ready-to-dilute-liquid-formulation-of-melphalan-injection-approved-via-505b2-nda-in-the-united-states-302451194.html

SOURCE Apotex Inc.

Florida
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Water tap dripping dollar bills on gray background. Business and financial success concept. 3D Rendering
Manufacturing
With Pharma Throwing Billions At US Manufacturing, Where Is The Cash Going?
April 29, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Facade of the FDA's office in Maryland
Adcomms
Zevra Gains Support of Adcomm, Clears Hurdle for Potential Rare Disease Approval
August 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Illustration of a brain with DNA strands in the background
Opinion
Cell and Gene Therapy Shows Early Promise Against Alzheimer’s—But Challenges Remain
August 5, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Jia Jie Chen
FDA signage at its headquarters in Maryland
Adcomms
FDA Questions Strength of Evidence Backing Zevra’s Rare Disease Therapy Ahead of Adcomm
August 1, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac