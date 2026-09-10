Healthcare executive joins board as ApolloMD brings industry leaders together to explore the future of healthcare

Scott O'Neil ApolloMD Welcomes Scott O’Neil to Strategic Advisory Board

ATLANTA, Sept. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ApolloMD, a clinician-owned and clinician-led multispecialty practice, today announced the addition of Scott O’Neil, Vice President of Revenue Cycle Operations at athenahealth , to its Strategic Advisory Board . O’Neil brings extensive experience in healthcare operations and revenue cycle strategy, adding another perspective to a group of leaders who advise ApolloMD on emerging trends, challenges, and opportunities across healthcare.

“Healthcare continues to evolve quickly, and having diverse perspectives at the table helps us think differently about what comes next,” said Yogin Patel , MD, MBA, FACEP, Chief Executive Officer of ApolloMD. “Scott’s experience and insight will be a valuable addition as we continue exploring how ApolloMD can best support our clinicians, hospital partners, and patients.”

O’Neil joins ApolloMD Strategic Advisory Board members:

Florian Otto, MD, DDS, PhD, CEO and Co-Founder, Cedar

Jessica Sweeney-Platt, Managing Director, CCI

Andrew Lockhart, MBA, CEO and Co-Founder, Fathom

Patrick Hunt, MD, MBA, Chief Medical Officer, QGenda

Justin Schrager, MD, MPH, Founder and Chief Medical Officer, Vital

Nora Iluri, MEng, MPhil, PhD, Chief Product Officer, Experian

Dawnmarie Matlock, Senior Counsel, Alston & Bird

Together, the Board brings expertise across healthcare technology, workforce management, patient experience, revenue cycle, data, and organizational strategy.

The Strategic Advisory Board will meet in person during ApolloMD’s 2026 Annual Leadership Conference in Atlanta, joining ApolloMD clinical and organizational leaders for a forward-looking conversation about the forces reshaping healthcare.

About ApolloMD

ApolloMD is a private, physician-led practice management organization partnering with hospitals and health systems nationwide to provide integrated multispecialty services, including emergency medicine, hospital medicine, anesthesia, and revenue cycle management. For more than 40 years, ApolloMD has focused on delivering clinical excellence and operational innovation to enhance patient care while supporting the professional growth and wellness of its clinicians. Additional information about ApolloMD is available at ApolloMD.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/53b8a6d7-2aea-4c96-bf5f-bf36ce148ccf

CONTACT: Media Contact: Erin Jewell Marketing Director, ApolloMD EJewell@ApolloMD.com ApolloMD.com