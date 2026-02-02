Apollo Neuroscience Announces 2025 Year in Review

Community Gains Nearly 144 Million Minutes of Sleep, Wins Best Sleep Wearable of 2025

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollo Neuroscience today released its 2025 Year in Review , revealing how daily nervous-system support translated into measurable improvements in sleep, stress regulation, focus, and recovery for its global community. In 2025 alone, Apollo users collectively gained 143,862,300 minutes of additional sleep, surpassing the company's audacious goal of giving the world back 100 million minutes of rest.

That milestone – equivalent to more than 273 years of human sleep restored in a single year – coincided with Apollo being recognized with two more industry awards, including SHE Media Flow Space Best Sleep Wearable of 2025, reinforcing the alignment between real-world outcomes and independent recognition.

"When you support the nervous system consistently and respectfully, people don't just feel better – they function better," said David Rabin, MD, PhD , psychiatrist, translational neuroscientist, and co-founder of Apollo Neuroscience. "What we saw in 2025 was millions of people quietly improving their health in ways that compound over time – and the data finally makes the significance of this impact clear."

A Year Defined by Measurable Impact

Apollo's 2025 data shows how small daily interventions scaled into population-level outcomes:

143,862,300 minutes of additional sleep gained

18,989,179 automated sleep interventions preventing untimely wakeups

1,059,874,292 mindful minutes

Over a year that adds up to more than 50 additional hours of sleep per person. Among Apollo's most engaged users, gains were substantially higher:

Top 25% : ~33 extra minutes per night (200 hours per year)

: ~33 extra minutes per night (200 hours per year) Top 5%: ~46 extra minutes per night (280 hours per year)

"This is the difference between constantly running on empty and finally giving the body enough rest to repair itself to fend off illness and burnout," Dr. Rabin added.

SmartVibes AI and the Quiet Sleep Revolution

A major driver of these outcomes was SmartVibes AI, Apollo's closed-loop system that automatically responds to sleep disturbances. In 2025 alone, SmartVibes delivered nearly 19 million sleep interventions, helping users stay asleep, sleep more deeply, and fall back asleep faster after nighttime awakenings – an area where traditional sleep medicine has historically had few effective, side-effect-free tools.

By training SmartVibes AI on hundreds of millions of data points from Oura Ring and Apple Health sleep data over five years, Apollo was able to improve sleep continuity at scale – contributing significantly to surpassing the 100-million-minute sleep goal, a goal that has never been achieved without drugs in the history of sleep medicine.

"One of the hardest to solve sleep challenges is staying asleep throughout the night - and SmartVibes on the Apollo is a breakthrough solution," said Dr. Michael Breus, PhD, a world-renowned double-board certified clinical psychologist, clinical sleep specialist, and best-selling author of The Power of When. "With SmartVibes for sleep, the Apollo recognizes when you're going to wake up and automatically plays soothing vibrations that calm and balance the nervous system to lull you back to sleep - before you even wake up. I didn't believe it worked until I tried it on myself and my patients. I was very surprised."

Global Adoption and Daily Use

Apollo was actively used in 190+ countries in 2025, underscoring the universality of stress, sleep disruption, and nervous-system overload. The highest concentration of users was in New York City, reflecting demand in high-pressure environments.

More than 60% of customers purchased Apollo primarily to:

Improve sleep (35%)

Reduce stress (26%)

Usage patterns revealed:

Sleep as the most used and most scheduled Vibe (5.7M plays)

Focus as the second most used Vibe (4.0M plays)

Peak usage at 9 p.m., when many people struggle to transition from "doing" to "resting"

Awards That Reflected Outcomes

In 2025, Apollo received two awards, including SHE Media Best Sleep Wearable of 2025, recognizing its ability to improve sleep without medication or sedation.

These honors build on 2024 recognition from Robb Report, which named the Apollo wearable The Best Wearable of 2024, and SmartVibes AI The Best Big Idea of 2024 – awards that highlighted Apollo's collaborative approach to working with the nervous system rather than overriding it.

Apollo Sessions: Making Healing Free and Shareable

In 2025, Apollo also launched Apollo Sessions , a freemium mobile app that delivers Apollo's patented, science-backed vibrations through native iPhone haptics, making nervous-system support accessible to anyone with an iPhone – at no cost.

"When our clinical trial results showed that Apollo vibrations were helping people heal, Kathryn (Kathryn Fantauzzi, Apollo Neuro Co-Founder & CEO) and I made a decision," said Dr. Rabin. "Healing isn't a luxury. It's a human right. If this works, it should be available to everyone."

Apollo Sessions was featured in Fast Company , highlighting its use of haptics to calm the nervous system and redefine digital wellness.

One of Apollo Sessions' most important innovations is Vibe sharing, allowing users to instantly send calming or grounding sensations to anyone in the world with an iPhone – turning technology into a medium for shared regulation, presence, and care, especially when loved ones can't be together.

Advancing the Science

In 2025, Apollo expanded its scientific foundation with:

2 newly published independent peer-reviewed studies Improvements in fatigue and Raynaud Phenomena in systemic sclerosis (UPMC) Reduced burnout and improved quality of life in medical and pharmacy students (Washington State University)

Over 2,000 research participants

17 completed clinical studies to date

The company's research focuses on how gentle, precisely timed vibrations can help the nervous system shift out of chronic stress states and into balance – supporting sleep, focus, recovery, and emotional resilience. This makes Apollo one of the most clinically validated consumer wearable technologies currently on the market and the only technology proven to significantly reduce time to fall asleep, prevent middle-of-the-night wakeups, and boost heart rate variability, a leading longevity biomarker, without effort from the user.

Looking Ahead to 2026

Building on the momentum of 2025, Apollo plans to release:

New Vibes for specific use cases including sexual health

More personalized AI features tailored to each individual

New wearable and mobile app partnerships

Several peer-reviewed scientific articles

"The most important takeaway from 2025 isn't the size of the numbers," Dr. Rabin said. "It's what they represent – parents with more patience, people more present in their lives, and nervous systems finally getting the support they've needed all along."

For more details on the 2025 report, check out the Apollo Neuro blog: https://apolloneuro.com/blogs/news/apollo-neurosciences-2025-year-in-review

About Apollo Neuroscience

Apollo Neuroscience develops science-backed wearable and mobile technologies designed to improve sleep, stress resilience, focus, and recovery by supporting nervous system regulation. Apollo products are grounded in peer-reviewed research and used by individuals, clinicians, and performance professionals worldwide. https://apolloneuro.com/

