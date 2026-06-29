Aplagon Appoints Carl Lindgren as Board Chair to Guide Later Stage Clinical and Corporate Development

Veteran life sciences executive brings over 30 years of strategic and commercial leadership as Aplagon advances through Phase 2 development in multiple thrombosis-inflammatory diseases

HELSINKI, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aplagon, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing APAC, a first-in-class antiplatelet and anticoagulant therapeutic platform for thrombo-inflammatory diseases, today announced the appointment of Carl Lindgren as Chair of its Board of Directors. His experience spanning global pharmaceutical companies, specialty pharma businesses and public and private company boards provides Aplagon with valuable expertise as it advances towards later-stage development and commercialisation. Carl takes over from current Chair, Sakari Lassila, who will remain on the Board of Directors.

Aki Prihti, CEO of Aplagon, said, “Carl’s appointment brings a rare combination of commercial, business development and strategic leadership experience that will be invaluable as we advance APAC through Phase 2 development. His track record of building healthcare businesses, creating partnerships and supporting growth will help us maximise the potential of APAC across multiple thrombo-inflammatory indications."

Carl Lindgren, Chair of the Board of Directors of Aplagon, commented, “Aplagon has developed a highly differentiated therapeutic platform with the potential to address significant unmet needs in thrombo-inflammatory diseases. The clinical data generated to date from many patients across several international trials, combined with APAC’s unique mechanism of action, creates compelling opportunities for future development, partnering and value creation.”

Carl brings over 30 years of leadership experience across the life sciences industry. He has held senior commercial positions, including roles at AstraZeneca, Lundbeck, Karo Healthcare, and EQL Pharma. He has scaled healthcare businesses across international markets and led major acquisitions and business development transactions. He also brings significant board experience through his current role as Chairman of the Board at Iconovo and as a board member of Biomedica Norden AB.

About Aplagon Oy

Aplagon is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing APAC, a first-in-class antiplatelet and anticoagulant therapeutic platform, to target thrombo-inflammatory diseases.

The company’s lead clinical programmes are for the prevention of arteriovenous fistula (AVF) maturation failure in end stage kidney disease patients and for chronic limb-threatening ischemia (CLTI), with broader applications across cardiovascular and vascular intervention settings. By mimicking naturally occurring mast cell-derived heparin proteoglycans, APAC targets arterial injury sites providing long-lasting antithrombotic and anti-inflammatory action in situ. APAC is intended for in-hospital use and can be administered either locally or by IV infusion, creating flexibility across multiple clinical settings.

APAC is based on the pioneering research on mast cell-derived heparin proteoglycans performed by Prof. Riitta Lassila and associates at Wihuri Research Institute in Helsinki, Finland.

To date, the company has raised over EUR 20 million through equity financing and non-dilutive funding from leading Nordic investors including Fåhraeus Startup and Growth AB and the European Innovation Council. The company is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

For more information see our website and LinkedIn.

Media Contacts

Aplagon

Aki Prihti, CEO

aki.prihti@aplagon.com

Scius Communications

Katja Stout +44 7789435990

katja@sciuscommunications.com



Daniel Gooch +44 7747875479

daniel@sciuscommunications.com