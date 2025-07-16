Apimeds Expands Leadership Team with Dr. Susan Kramer to Lead Product Development and Brian Peters to Lead its ai² Division

MATAWAN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US, Inc. (NYSE American: APUS) (“Apimeds” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing Apitox, an intradermally administered, bee venom-based therapeutic, today announced two key additions to its executive leadership team. Susan Kramer, DrPH, has been appointed Senior Vice President of Development, and Brian Peters has joined as Head of the Company’s proprietary ai²™ division.

Dr. Kramer brings more than 30 years of experience in biopharmaceutical research and development, including 18 years at Genentech. She most recently served as Executive Vice President of Development at Concentric Analgesics. Mr. Peters, previously Chief Strategy & Insights Officer at Heller Agency, has a proven track record in healthcare innovation, strategic communications, and KOL engagement.

In their new roles, Dr. Kramer will oversee all product development activities at Apimeds, while Mr. Peters will lead the strategy, positioning, and launch of the Company’s ai²™ platform.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Susan and Brian to the Apimeds leadership team,” said Erik Emerson, Chief Executive Officer of Apimeds. “Strengthening our operational leadership has been a priority since our IPO. Susan enhances our clinical development capabilities at a pivotal time for Apitox, while Brian brings vision, energy, and deep strategic expertise as we build and scale our ai²™ platform.”

“Apitox is an incredibly exciting program,” said Dr. Kramer. “Having worked with Erik in the past, I know the caliber of his leadership. The scientific potential of purified bee venom and the company’s mission made this an easy decision. I’m eager to explore the range of indications where Apitox may bring meaningful therapeutic benefits.”

“Joining Apimeds at this inflection point is an amazing opportunity,” added Mr. Peters. “The chance to shape and launch ai²™—our internal innovation engine—is compelling in its own right, but combining it with a pipeline as novel as Apitox makes this a truly unique moment.”

Dr. Kramer is a co-founder of Corthera, Inc. (acquired by Novartis), and has held senior roles at XOMA, Anesiva, and Annexon Biosciences. She has led global development teams for both biologics and small molecules. She holds a BA from the College of St. Scholastica, an MA in Education from Central Michigan University, and both an MPH and DrPH in Biomedical Sciences (Virology) from the University of California, Berkeley. She has served on numerous boards and scientific advisory committees.

Mr. Peters previously served as VP of Sales & Marketing and as a member of the corporate leadership team at Medexus Pharma from 2013 to 2024. Earlier in his career, he held senior leadership positions at Gilead Sciences, Accera, Chiesi, and G.D. Searle. He earned a BA in Communications from Indiana University.

About Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US, Inc.

Apimeds is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing Apitox, an intradermally administered honeybee venom-based toxin. Apimeds is currently developing Apitox as a potential treatment for osteoarthritis knee pain in patients who fail to respond adequately to conservative non-pharmacologic therapy and common analgesics. For more information, please visit www.apimedsus.com.

