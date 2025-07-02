Apellis to Receive up to $300 Million from Royalty Purchase Agreement with Sobi for Ex-U.S. Royalties of Aspaveli® (systemic pegcetacoplan)

Apellis to receive $275 million upfront and up to $25 million in milestone payments upon EMA approval in C3G and IC-MPGN

WALTHAM, Mass., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLS) today announced a capped royalty purchase agreement with Sobi® under which Apellis will receive up to $300 million in exchange for 90% of Apellis’ future ex-U.S. royalties for Aspaveli® (systemic pegcetacoplan). Under the companies’ 2020 collaboration agreement, Apellis is eligible for tiered royalties on ex-U.S. sales of Aspaveli ranging from high teens to high twenties. Apellis retains exclusive commercialization rights for systemic pegcetacoplan in the United States, where the product is marketed as EMPAVELI®.

“This transaction reflects our shared conviction in the potential of Aspaveli/EMPAVELI to transform the treatment landscape for patients with rare diseases, including C3G and IC-MPGN,” said Timothy Sullivan, chief financial officer, Apellis. “Through our collaboration, Sobi has developed a deep understanding of Aspaveli/EMPAVELI’s potential to significantly improve patient outcomes and deliver long-term value as a rare disease franchise. Importantly, the non-dilutive funding from this transaction further strengthens our balance sheet and provides significant operational flexibility as we approach sustainable profitability, expand the reach of our approved products, and advance our innovative pipeline.”

Aspaveli/EMPAVELI is approved in the European Union, other countries globally, and the U.S. for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a rare blood disorder. It is currently under review in the European Union and the U.S. for the treatment of C3 glomerulopathy (C3G) and primary immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis (IC-MPGN), rare kidney diseases. An opinion by the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) is expected before year-end. In the U.S., the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date is July 28, 2025.

“We are pleased to reaffirm our ongoing partnership with Apellis and share their strong belief in Aspaveli/EMPAVELI’s potential to deliver significant long-term growth,” said Guido Oelkers, chief executive officer, Sobi. “We are confident in our ability to reach patients with C3G and IC-MPGN globally following regulatory approvals, by leveraging our broad commercial footprint, deep rare disease expertise, and proven success in PNH.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Sobi will acquire 90% of Apellis’ ex-U.S. royalties for Aspaveli for $275 million in cash. Apellis will also be eligible for up to $25 million in milestone payments upon EMA approval of Aspaveli for C3G and IC-MPGN.

The agreement is subject to defined caps tied to Aspaveli’s performance. Sobi retains 90% of ex-U.S. royalties until these caps are achieved, after which 100% of all ex-U.S. royalties revert to Apellis.

Apellis and Sobi have global co-development rights for systemic pegcetacoplan. Sobi has exclusive ex-U.S. commercialization rights for systemic pegcetacoplan, and its opt-in rights for future development programs are unchanged, exercisable at any time prior to commercialization. Apellis has exclusive U.S. commercialization rights for systemic pegcetacoplan and worldwide commercial rights for ophthalmological pegcetacoplan, including for geographic atrophy.

C3G and primary IC-MPGN are rare and debilitating kidney diseases that can lead to kidney failure. Excessive C3 deposits are a key marker of disease activity, which can lead to kidney inflammation, damage, and failure. Approximately 50% of people living with C3G and primary IC-MPGN suffer from kidney failure within five to 10 years of diagnosis, requiring a burdensome kidney transplant or lifelong dialysis.1 Additionally, approximately 90% of patients who previously received a kidney transplant will experience disease recurrence.2 The diseases are estimated to affect 5,000 people in the United States and up to 8,000 in Europe.3

