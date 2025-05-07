SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Apellis Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming May 2025 Investor Conferences

May 7, 2025 
1 min read

WALTHAM, Mass., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLS) today announced that the company will participate in the following May investor conferences:

  • BofA Securities 2025 Healthcare Conference: Fireside chat on Tuesday, May 13, 2025 at 8:40 a.m. PT
  • Stifel 2025 Virtual Ophthalmology Forum: Fireside chat on Tuesday, May 27, 2025 at 2:30 p.m. ET

The live conference webcasts will be posted on the “Events and Presentations” page of the “Investors and Media” section of the company’s website. A replay of the webcasts will be available for approximately 90 days following the event.

About Apellis
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a global biopharmaceutical company that combines courageous science and compassion to develop life-changing therapies for some of the most challenging diseases patients face. We ushered in the first new class of complement medicine in 15 years and now have two approved medicines targeting C3. These include the first-ever therapy for geographic atrophy, a leading cause of blindness around the world. We believe we have only begun to unlock the potential of targeting C3 across many serious diseases. For more information, please visit http://apellis.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact: 
Neil Carnahan
neil.carnahan@apellis.com
207.318.4494


Massachusetts Events
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc
