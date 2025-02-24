SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Apellis Pharmaceuticals to Present at the TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference

February 24, 2025 | 
1 min read

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLS) today announced that the company will present at the TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference on Monday, March 3, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The live conference webcast will be posted on the “Events and Presentations” page of the “Investors and Media” section of the company’s website. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 90 days following the event.

About Apellis
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a global biopharmaceutical company that combines courageous science and compassion to develop life-changing therapies for some of the most challenging diseases patients face. We ushered in the first new class of complement medicine in 15 years and now have two approved medicines targeting C3. These include the first-ever therapy for geographic atrophy, a leading cause of blindness around the world. We believe we have only begun to unlock the potential of targeting C3 across many serious diseases. For more information, please visit http://apellis.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:
Meredith Kaya
meredith.kaya@apellis.com
617.599.8178

Massachusetts Events
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Businessman holding a dart aiming at the target - business targeting, aiming, focus concept. Art collage.
Cancer
BMS, Pfizer Challenge Colorectal Cancer Standard Care With ASCO GI Readouts
January 27, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Job Trends
BioSpace Showcases Life Sciences Hubs in 2025 Hotbed Maps
January 21, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Chantal Dresner
San Francisco, USA - May 20, 2022: historic Cable Car Powell Hyde Line on turntable at Powell Street terminal at Market Street in downtown San Francisco, California CA, USA.
Pipeline
JPM25 Day 3: AbbVie, Gilead, GSK and Dyne
January 16, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Aerial view of the San Francisco skyline
Pipeline
JPM25 Day Two: Roche, Amgen, Merck, Lilly and Biogen
January 15, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac