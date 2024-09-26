SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Apellis Pharmaceuticals to Host a Fireside Chat at the UBS Virtual Ophthalmology Day

September 26, 2024 | 
1 min read

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLS) today announced that the company will host a fireside chat at the UBS Virtual Ophthalmology Day on Wednesday, October 2, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The live event webcast will be posted on the “Events and Presentations” page of the “Investors and Media” section of the company’s website. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 90 days following the event.

About Apellis
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a global biopharmaceutical company that combines courageous science and compassion to develop life-changing therapies for some of the most challenging diseases patients face. We ushered in the first new class of complement medicine in 15 years and now have two approved medicines targeting C3. These include the first and only therapy for geographic atrophy, a leading cause of blindness around the world. We believe we have only begun to unlock the potential of targeting C3 across serious retinal, rare, and neurological diseases. For more information, please visit http://apellis.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:
Meredith Kaya
meredith.kaya@apellis.com
617.599.8178

Massachusetts Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Employees Walking In And Out Of The Door, Some Were Leaving Their Job And Some Were Being Hired At The Same Time. Full Length, Isolated On Solid Color Background. Vector, Illustration, Flat Design, Character.
Layoffs
Bluebird Bio to Lay Off 25% of Workforce
September 24, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Pictured: Biogen's signage at its headquarters in Massachusetts
Immunology and inflammation
Biogen, UCB Score Phase III Lupus Victory After Mid-Stage Stumble
September 24, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: AstraZeneca building in Gothenburg/iStoc
Bladder cancer
AstraZeneca’s Perioperative Imfinzi ‘Significantly Extends Survival’ in Type of Bladder Cancer
September 16, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
GSK's headquarters in West London
Lung cancer
GSK, iTeos Score Phase II Win for Jemperli-TIGIT Combo in NSCLC
September 16, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac