SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Anticipated Cancer Antibody Drug Conjugates FDA Approval By 2027

September 19, 2024 | 
1 min read

The global cancer antibody drug conjugates (ADC) market presents a significant opportunity for growth and innovation, driven by the increasing demand for targeted therapies that enhance treatment efficacy while minimizing side effects. With over 15 ADCs already approved for both diagnostic and therapeutic purposes, the landscape is rapidly evolving. These conjugates combine the precision of monoclonal antibodies with potent cytotoxic agents, enabling clinicians to deliver treatment directly to cancer cells. This targeted approach not only improves patient outcomes but also allows for earlier and more accurate diagnostics, enhancing the overall management of cancer. Currently, more than 600 cancer antibody drug conjugates are in clinical trials and at least 10 new approvals are expected in next couple of years says Neeraj Chawla, Research Head at Kuick Research.

As the market expands, numerous ADC candidates are currently in pivotal preregistration stages and over 20 are undergoing Phase 3 clinical trials, highlighting the ongoing research and development efforts in this field. These advancements signify a robust pipeline that is poised to introduce innovative treatment options for various malignancies, addressing unmet medical needs. The combination of increasing investments in ADC development and the potential for broader applications across different cancer types positions the ADC market as a promising area for pharmaceutical companies and investors alike. As the clinical landscape evolves, ADCs are likely to play an increasingly vital role in cancer therapy, paving the way for improved patient care and outcomes.

Few Drugs In Late Stage Clinical Trials Are Mentioned Below:

Drug

Developer

Indication

Phase

Ifinatamab deruxtecan

Daiichi Sankyo

Small Cell Lung Cancer

Phase III

DP 303c

CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical 

HER2 Positive Breast Cancer

BL B01D1

Sichuan Baili Pharmaceutical, SystImmune

HER2 Negative Breast Cancer, Nasopharyngeal Cancer, Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, Small Cell Lung Cancer, Squamous Cell Cancer

9MW 2821

Mabwell

Urogenital Cancer

Telisotuzumab vedotin

AbbVie

Non Small Cell Lung Cancer

Datopotamab deruxtecan

Daiichi Sankyo

HER2 Negative Breast Cancer, Non Small Cell Lung Cancer

Preregistration

Cancer Antibody Drug Conjugates Clinical Trials Insight:

https://www.kuickresearch.com/ccformF.php?t=1726727004

FDA
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Merck & Co. headquarters in Silicon Valley; Merck & Co. Inc. is an American multinational pharmaceutical company
Regulatory
FDA Approves Merck’s Keytruda for First-Line Treatment of Pleural Mesothelioma
September 18, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Novartis' office building in Marburg, Germany
Approvals
Novartis Pushes Kisqali Into Earlier Stages of Breast Cancer, Nearly Doubles Eligible Patient Population
September 18, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Boehringer Ingelheim sign on a building/
Phase III
Boehringer Aces Phase III Pulmonary Fibrosis Trial, Plans FDA Application
September 17, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
External view of Eli Lilly's world headquarters in Indianapolis
Approvals
Lilly Secures FDA Nod for Eczema Therapy, Eyes Launch in ‘Coming Weeks’
September 16, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac