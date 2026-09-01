Anteris to Present at September 2026 Healthcare Investor Conferences

MINNEAPOLIS and BRISBANE, Australia, Aug. 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anteris Technologies Global Corp. (“Anteris” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AVR, ASX: AVR) a global healthcare company committed to designing, developing, and commercializing cutting-edge medical devices to restore healthy heart function, is pleased to advise that Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Wayne Paterson, will be presenting at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference, the Wells Fargo 21st Annual Healthcare Conference and the Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference.

The details of each conference are as follows:

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, September 9, 2026 (US time) Format: Fireside chat with analyst, Gabie Ingoglia, and 1x1 meetings Time: 11:30AM (US EST) Room: Track 1 – Metropolitan Room Location: Waldorf Astoria Hotel, New York



Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

Date: Thursday, September 10, 2026 (US time) Format: Fireside chat with analyst, Larry Biegelsen, and 1x1 meetings Time: 9:30AM (US EST) Room: Track 1 – Picasso 6 Location: Encore Boston Harbor Hotel, Boston



Morgan Stanley Healthcare Conference

Date: Monday, September 14, 2026 (US time) Format: Fireside chat with Morgan Stanley Healthcare Team Time: 9:15AM (US EST) Room: Soho Complex 7th Floor Location: Sheraton Times Square Hotel, New York



About Anteris

Anteris Technologies Global Corp. (NASDAQ: AVR, ASX: AVR) is a global healthcare company committed to designing, developing, and commercializing cutting-edge medical devices to restore healthy heart function. Founded in Australia, with a significant presence in Minneapolis, USA, Anteris is a science-driven company with an experienced team of multidisciplinary professionals delivering restorative solutions to structural heart disease patients.

Anteris’ lead product, the DurAVR® Transcatheter Heart Valve (THV), was designed in collaboration with the world’s leading interventional cardiologists and cardiac surgeons to treat aortic stenosis – a potentially life-threatening condition resulting from the narrowing of the aortic valve. The balloon-expandable DurAVR® THV is the first biomimetic valve, which is shaped to mimic the performance of a healthy human aortic valve and aims to replicate normal aortic blood flow. DurAVR® THV is made using a single piece of molded ADAPT® tissue, Anteris’ patented anti-calcification tissue technology. ADAPT® tissue, which is FDA-cleared, has been used clinically for over 10 years and distributed for use in over 55,000 patients worldwide. The DurAVR® THV System is comprised of the DurAVR® valve, the ADAPT® tissue, and the balloon-expandable ComASUR® Delivery System.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “budget,” “target,” “aim,” “strategy,” “plan,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result” and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including those described under “Risk Factors” in Anteris’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal period ended December 31, 2025 that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and ASX. Actual future events may vary from these forward-looking statements and readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Other than as required by law, Anteris gives no representation or guarantee that the occurrence of any of the events or circumstances expressed or implied in these statements will occur. In addition, except as required by law, Anteris does not assume any obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations.

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