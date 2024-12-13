Anteris Technologies Global Corp. Announces Pricing of U.S. Initial Public Offering

BRISBANE, Australia & EAGAN, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Anteris Technologies Global Corp. (“ATGC”) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 14,800,000 shares of its common stock (“Common Stock”) in the U.S. (the “Offering”), at an initial public offering price of $6.00 per share. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on December 13, 2024 under the ticker symbol “AVR.” The Offering is expected to close on December 16, 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.





All shares of Common Stock to be sold in the Offering are being sold by ATGC. In addition, ATGC has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,220,000 shares of Common Stock from ATGC at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

ATGC intends to use the net proceeds to it from the Offering, together with its existing cash and cash equivalents, primarily for the ongoing development of its DurAVR® transcatheter heart valve (“DurAVR® THV”) and the preparation and enrollment of a randomized global pivotal study of DurAVR® THV for treating severe aortic stenosis, with the remainder for working capital and other general corporate purposes determined from time to time, including the repayment of amounts owed under its convertible note facility. TD Cowen, Barclays and Cantor are acting as joint book-running managers for the Offering, with Lake Street Capital Markets acting as lead manager.

Following the Offering, ATGC intends to list its CHESS Depositary Interests (“CDIs”) (representing underlying shares of Common Stock on a 1 CDI-for-1 share of Common Stock basis) on the Australian Securities Exchange (“ASX”) under the symbol “AVR.”

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and was declared effective on December 12, 2024. The Offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the Offering, when available, may be obtained from: TD Securities (USA) LLC, 1 Vanderbilt Avenue, New York, New York 10017, by telephone at (855) 495-9846 or by e-mail at TD.ECM_Prospectus@tdsecurities.com; Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (888) 603-5847 or by e-mail at Barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com; or Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., 110 East 59th Street, 6th Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (212) 915-1800 or by e-mail at prospectus@cantor.com.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. As disclosed in the registration statement, the underwriters may engage in stabilizing actions or related activities in connection with the Offering.

About ATGC

ATGC was incorporated on January 29, 2024 for the purpose of reorganizing the operations of Anteris Technologies Ltd (“Anteris”), an Australian public company originally registered in Western Australia, Australia and listed on the ASX, into a structure whereby the ultimate parent company will be a Delaware corporation.

About Anteris Technologies Ltd (ASX: AVR)

Anteris Technologies Ltd (ASX: AVR) is a structural heart company committed to designing, developing, and commercializing innovative medical devices. Founded in Australia, with a significant presence in Minneapolis, USA (a MedTech hub), Anteris is science-driven, with an experienced team of multidisciplinary professionals delivering potentially transformative solutions to structural heart disease patients.

Anteris’ lead product, DurAVR®, is a transcatheter heart valve for treating aortic stenosis. It is the first transcatheter aortic valve replacement to use a single piece of bioengineered tissue. This biomimetic valve is uniquely shaped to mimic the performance of a healthy human aortic valve.

DurAVR® THV is made using ADAPT® tissue, Anteris’ patented anti-calcification tissue technology. ADAPT® tissue has been used clinically for over 10 years and distributed for use in over 55,000 patients worldwide.

The ComASUR® Delivery System was designed to provide controlled deployment and accurate placement of the DurAVR® THV with balloon-expandable delivery, designed to achieve precise alignment with the heart’s native commissures to achieve ideal valve positioning.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “budget,” “target,” “aim,” “strategy,” “plan,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “intend,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result” and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements include any statements regarding the completion of the Offering, commencement of trading of the Common Stock on Nasdaq and the CDIs on the ASX, the anticipated use of the net proceeds of the Offering, and that the underwriters may engage in stabilizing actions or related activities in connection with the Offering. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including those described under “Risk Factors” in ATGC’s registration statement relating to the Offering. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and except as required by law, neither ATGC or Anteris assume any obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations.

