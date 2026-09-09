ANSI Names R. Douglas Leonard Jr. Chief of Strategic Initiatives

Newly created role will help advance the Institute's strategic priorities during a period of accelerating change in standards, conformity assessment, and emerging technology

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) today announced that R. Douglas Leonard Jr. has been named chief of strategic initiatives, effective October 1, 2026. In this newly created role, Leonard will work directly with Laurie E. Locascio, Ph.D., NAE, president and CEO of ANSI, to advance strategic priorities that position the Institute to lead through a period of significant change in standards, conformity assessment, and emerging technology.

Leonard has served as executive director of the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) since 2021. Effective October 1, Warren Merkel, currently ANAB's vice president of engagement and strategy, will serve as ANAB's interim executive director.

"Doug brings a rare depth of experience across standards, conformity assessment, and stakeholder engagement," said Locascio. "ANSI is evolving to meet the moment—from the rise of AI and quantum computing to shifting global dynamics that are reshaping how standards create value. Doug's strategic perspective will be invaluable as we shape how the Institute serves industry, government, and the standards community in the years ahead."

"Warren brings deep policy expertise, a strong record across the global conformity assessment community, and a proven ability to lead across complex stakeholder environments," said Locascio. "His leadership will ensure that ANAB continues to deliver the excellence and integrity its clients and the global market depend on, and I have full confidence in ANAB's continued strength through this transition."

A respected leader in the conformity assessment community for more than two decades, Leonard served as president and chief operating officer of the Laboratory Accreditation Bureau (L-A-B) before joining ANAB. During his tenure as ANAB's executive director, he helped guide the organization through a period of significant growth and diversification, strengthening its position as one of the world's leading accreditation bodies.

Merkel joined ANAB in November 2021 as vice president of policy, following a career at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), where he served as chief of standards services in the Standards Coordination Office. At ANAB, he leads the Engagement and Strategy Department, strengthening the organization's engagement with government agencies, regulators, scheme owners, and the broader conformity assessment community.

"ANSI plays an essential role in enabling trusted innovation and U.S. competitiveness at a time when both matter more than ever," said Leonard. "I am honored to help shape the Institute's next chapter and look forward to working with Laurie and the ANSI team on the strategic initiatives that will define its impact in the years ahead."

About ANSI

The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) is a private nonprofit organization whose mission is to enhance both the global competitiveness of U.S. business and the U.S. quality of life by promoting and facilitating voluntary consensus standards and conformity assessment systems, and safeguarding their integrity. Its membership comprises businesses, professional societies and trade associations, standards developers, government agencies, and consumer and labor organizations.

The Institute represents and serves the diverse interests of more than 270,000 companies and organizations and 30 million professionals worldwide. ANSI is the official U.S. representative to the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and, via the U.S. National Committee, the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). For more information, visit www.ansi.org and access the latest news and content on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

About ANAB

The ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB), a wholly owned subsidiary of the American National Standards Institute (ANSI), is the largest multi-disciplinary ISO/IEC 17011 accreditation body in North America, with comprehensive signatory status to the multilateral recognition arrangement (MRA) of the Global Accreditation Cooperation Incorporated (Global ACI), the successor organization to the International Accreditation Forum (IAF) and the International Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation (ILAC).

The ANAB accreditation portfolio includes management systems certification bodies, calibration and testing labs, product certification bodies, personnel credentialing organizations, forensic test and calibration service providers, inspection bodies, police crime units, greenhouse gas validation and verification bodies, reference material producers, and proficiency test providers. For more information, visit www.anab.org and access the latest news and content on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

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SOURCE American National Standards Institute