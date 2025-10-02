Ansa Biotechnologies Secures $54.4 Million in Series B Financing to Redefine How Scientists Access Synthetic DNA with Industry’s First Guaranteed On-Time Service

Funding enables company to scale its DNA synthesis services to meet accelerating demand and empower scientists to innovate across medicine, agriculture, and beyond

EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#DNASynthesis--Ansa Biotechnologies, Inc., a trusted partner for DNA synthesis, today announced that it has closed $45.2 million and secured commitments for an additional $9.2 million as part of an oversubscribed series B financing round. The round was led by Cerberus Ventures with participation from Blue Water Life Science Advisors, Altitude Life Science Ventures, and other existing investors. New investors include Fall Line Capital, AIM13, and Black Opal Ventures.

As part of the financing, Chenny Zhang, Director at Cerberus Ventures, and Yanniv Dorone, PhD, Senior Vice President at Fall Line Capital, joined Ansa’s board of directors. They offer diverse industry experience and extensive technical expertise in key application fields, aiding Ansa’s long-term strategic goals.

The proceeds from this financing will enable Ansa to expand its U.S.-based manufacturing capacity, enhance its focus on customer experience, and continue to advance strategic relationships and technological innovation. These efforts will allow Ansa to introduce novel applications, help customers accelerate their scientific progress at unprecedented speeds, and support the industry’s shift from reading genomes to writing them.

“Ansa is leading a fundamental shift in DNA synthesis,” said Ms. Zhang. “For decades, the market has been limited by an unreliable and outdated process. Ansa’s management team has done an excellent job demonstrating that scientists can finally get what they need, when they need it. We believe Ansa’s guaranteed approach fills a huge unmet need, and should become the new standard for DNA synthesis.”

Transforming DNA Synthesis

Chemical DNA synthesis was foundational to the DNA reading era of biology, but it poses significant limitations as the industry transitions into the DNA writing era. The inability to reliably synthesize complex sequences or reach beyond modest lengths has stalled progress just as science is ready to move forward.

Ansa is redefining what is achievable with a proprietary enzymatic platform that provides both the length and complexity needed to design and assemble critical DNA constructs at scale. Unlike traditional chemical synthesis, Ansa’s sustainable enzymatic approach uses no harsh chemicals, preserving DNA integrity and enabling the synthesis of longer, more complex sequences. This capability unlocks previously inaccessible regions of the genome, empowering scientists to build new pathways, engineer innovative systems, and accelerate discoveries in gene and cell therapy, vaccines, agrigenomics, and synthetic biology.

Expanding What Can Be Built

For decades, DNA synthesis has been limited to short, relatively simple constructs, leaving much of the genome out of reach. These constraints have kept scientists from designing at scale and building with the precision required to move biology into its next era.

Ansa is now delivering clonal DNA up to 50 kilobases in industry-leading times. By overcoming the twin barriers of length and complexity, Ansa provides researchers with the tools to design and assemble large DNA sequences that legacy providers cannot reliably produce.

Driving Adoption and Scaling for the Future

Demand for Ansa’s services has surged rapidly in its first year of commercialization. The company recently introduced the Ansa On-Time Guarantee, a commitment to customers that their orders will be shipped in full and on time, or the entire order is free. Additionally, Ansa introduced a new pricing framework for low-complexity DNA sequences. This highly competitive pricing ensures access to high-quality DNA without compromising complexity or turnaround time.

“Our first year of commercialization proved what we already believed: reliability wins,” said Jason T. Gammack, Chief Executive Officer of Ansa Biotechnologies. “When you can deliver 50 kb of clonal DNA in 24 days or less, when you’re the only company bold enough to guarantee entire orders, and when you keep innovating on behalf of customers instead of protecting the status quo, you don’t just compete, you reset the rules. This financing is fuel for the next phase of our mission: to make DNA something scientists can count on, every single time.”

Entirely manufactured in the United States, Ansa’s DNA products integrate seamlessly into existing workflows and are designed to empower the next wave of biological discovery. For more information about Ansa’s products, please visit www.ansabio.com/products.

About Ansa Biotechnologies

Ansa Biotechnologies is redefining DNA synthesis with a bold commitment to quality, customer satisfaction, and success. The Ansa On-Time Guarantee is simple and straightforward: your complete order on time or it’s free. This unprecedented level of service reliability and predictability is made possible by Ansa’s dedicated team of experts and proprietary enzymatic synthesis platform, which can rapidly and accurately produce even the highly complex DNA elements that stymie legacy approaches. Products are delivered as sequence-perfect clonal DNA or sequence-verified linear double-stranded DNA fragments. Headquartered in Emeryville, Calif., Ansa is empowering a global community of scientists to accelerate breakthroughs in healthcare, life sciences, and other industries powered by synthetic DNA. Discover more at ansabio.com or follow the company on X, Bluesky, and LinkedIn.

Ansa Biotechnologies and the Ansa Biotechnologies logo are trademarks of Ansa Biotechnologies, Inc.

