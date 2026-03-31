Ansa Biotechnologies Appoints Matthias Arenskötter as Chief Operating Officer

Seasoned DNA synthesis executive will oversee expansion of production capacity to meet rising demand for high-quality long and complex DNA products backed by industry’s only service guarantee

EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#50kb--Ansa Biotechnologies Inc., the trusted partner for DNA synthesis, today announced the appointment of Matthias Arenskötter, PhD, as chief operating officer. Dr. Arenskötter will lead global operations, including manufacturing, supply chain, and quality systems, as the company scales to meet rapidly rising demand for its groundbreaking synthetic DNA products.

Dr. Arenskötter brings almost two decades of operational leadership experience across high-growth DNA synthesis and life sciences organizations. He has a proven track record of scaling complex platforms and optimizing advanced manufacturing systems. At Ansa, he will play a pivotal role in expanding production capacity, enhancing operational efficiency, and supporting customer adoption across the biotechnology, synthetic biology, and pharmaceutical sectors.

“Matthias has a clear passion for empowering scientists and has deep experience in gene synthesis, having spent close to 20 years manufacturing DNA and RNA for leading organizations,” said Jason T. Gammack, CEO of Ansa Biotechnologies. “His leadership will be instrumental in strengthening our operational foundation, advancing our commercialization strategy, and positioning Ansa for long-term market leadership.”

Prior to joining Ansa, Dr. Arenskötter spent more than 19 years at GeneArt, Life Technologies, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, where he held senior roles across manufacturing and manufacturing engineering for global operations. During his tenure, he built and scaled gene synthesis manufacturing operations for the US market and led the rapid expansion of qPCR assay production during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also helped scale the company’s digital manufacturing execution system infrastructure and led operations for numerous new product implementations. Dr. Arenskötter holds a PhD in microbiology from the University of Münster.

“I am thrilled to join Ansa at such an exciting time in the company’s development and in the gene synthesis field more broadly, as the need for longer and more complex DNA is more apparent than ever,” said Dr. Arenskötter. “Ansa’s proprietary enzymatic DNA synthesis platform and transparent, customer-first approach are redefining industry expectations by decoupling DNA synthesis from its decades-long manufacturing constraints. I look forward to working with the team to scale operations, elevate the customer experience, and enable the next wave of breakthroughs across cell and gene therapy, genome engineering, bioproduction, and advanced biologics.”

Ansa’s synthesis platform provides both the length and complexity needed to design and assemble critical DNA constructs at scale. Exclusively manufactured in the United States, Ansa’s products integrate seamlessly into existing workflows while empowering the next wave of biological discovery. The company’s sustainable approach uses no harsh chemicals, preserving DNA integrity while enabling the synthesis of longer, more complex sequences. Ansa is guided by a rigorous biosecurity framework and full compliance with the U.S. Office of Science and Technology Policy Framework for Nucleic Acid Synthesis Screening. For more information about Ansa’s products, visit www.ansabio.com/products.

About Ansa Biotechnologies

Ansa Biotechnologies is redefining DNA synthesis with a bold commitment to quality, customer satisfaction, and success. The Ansa On-Time Guarantee is simple and straightforward: your complete order on time or it’s free. This unprecedented level of service reliability and predictability is made possible by Ansa’s dedicated team of experts and proprietary enzymatic synthesis platform, which can rapidly and accurately produce even the highly complex DNA elements that stymie legacy approaches. Products are delivered as sequence-perfect clonal DNA or sequence-verified linear double-stranded DNA fragments. Headquartered in Emeryville, Calif., Ansa is empowering a global community of scientists to accelerate breakthroughs in healthcare, life sciences, and other industries powered by synthetic DNA. Discover more at ansabio.com or follow the company on X, Bluesky, and LinkedIn.

Ansa Biotechnologies and the Ansa Biotechnologies logo are trademarks of Ansa Biotechnologies, Inc.

Media Contact

Andrew Noble

(415) 722-2129

andrew@bioscribe.com