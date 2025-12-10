Ansa Biotechnologies Appoints Geoff Hamilton as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Business Officer

Experienced senior executive brings proven track record in financial strategy, operational excellence, and commercial execution

EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#50kb--Ansa Biotechnologies Inc., the trusted partner for DNA synthesis, today announced the appointment of Geoff Hamilton as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Business Officer. Mr. Hamilton will report directly to CEO Jason T. Gammack and lead the company’s financial operations, corporate strategy, and key partnerships as Ansa accelerates its commercial expansion across the biotechnology, synthetic biology, and pharmaceutical sectors.

Ansa’s first year of commercialization has been driven by surging demand for the only long, complex, sequence-perfect, and guaranteed synthetic DNA on the market. Legacy chemical synthesis methods limit researchers to short, simple DNA constructs, but scientists require much larger and more intricate designs for emerging applications in cell and gene therapy, genome engineering, bioproduction, and advanced biologics. Ansa is addressing this need with its enzymatic platform, enabling accurate, verified clonal DNA up to 50 kilobases and setting a new standard for reliability through the industry-first Ansa On-Time Guarantee.

“Geoff knows how to build momentum in markets that are shifting beneath our feet. He’s scaled teams, products, and businesses through industry-defining transitions; this is exactly where Ansa is right now,” said Mr. Gammack. “Bringing Geoff on board accelerates our ability to push the boundaries of what researchers can design, order, and expect from their synthesis partners. He’s joining a company intent on redefining the rules for synthetic biology.”

Mr. Hamilton brings more than 25 years of leadership experience across the life sciences and medical device sectors. He co-founded and served as CEO of Stemson Therapeutics, a pioneering cell therapy company developing curative treatments for hair loss. Before that, he held senior leadership roles at Illumina, Life Technologies, and Stryker, where he led financial planning, commercial strategy, high-value partnerships, product development, and global launch initiatives that shaped multiple high-growth industry segments. He holds a bachelor of science in business administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Mr. Hamilton volunteers as a coach and mentor for The Honor Foundation, supporting career transitions for U.S. Special Operations veterans.

“I’m excited to join Ansa at such a critical point in the evolution of our field. The DNA synthesis market is approaching a transformation comparable to the sequencing boom two decades ago,” said Mr. Hamilton. “Thanks to the remarkable commercial traction and technological breakthroughs Ansa has achieved during the past year, we’re positioned to lead the next era of genome writing. Researchers will finally be able to move beyond fragment-scale limitations and fully embrace genome-scale engineering. Our highly reliable manufacturing platform, transparent pricing, and guaranteed service model set a unique benchmark for what customers should expect from their DNA synthesis partners.”

Exclusively manufactured in the United States, Ansa’s DNA products integrate seamlessly into existing workflows while empowering the next wave of biological discovery. The company is guided by a rigorous biosecurity framework and full compliance with the U.S. Office of Science and Technology Policy Framework for Nucleic Acid Synthesis Screening. For more information about Ansa’s products, visit www.ansabio.com/products.

