Annovis CEO Discusses Breakthrough Drug for Neurodegenerative Diseases on Today’s Marketplace

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today’s Marketplace (TMP) is proud to announce a featured interview with Annovis’ Founder, President and CEO, Maria Maccecchini, PHD, and Scott Shipman, MD, MPH, Executive Director for Creighton University’s Institute for Population Health. Dr. Maccecchini and Dr. Shipman joined host Jane King to discuss clinical trials of a new drug that is showing promise for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s and their impact on population health.

“We have over 7 million people with neurodegeneration in the United States, and it is a huge problem,” Dr. Maccecchini told King. “We think of the patients, but we should also think of the caregivers, because the caregivers are very much affected by it too.”

Dr. Maccecchini went on to explain that Annovis is seeking funding for the next phase trials of a drug in development that attacks the root causes of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases and could help millions of patients.

Annovis’ once-a-day pill is safe and works in both diseases, and their studies have shown that it does not just slow the progression but actually improves the symptoms. In early Alzheimer’s patients it improves cognition, and in Parkinson’s patients it improves cognition and function.

“Most people have heard of plaque in Alzheimer’s and maybe Lewy bodies in Parkinson’s,” Dr. Maccecchini explained. “Our drug attacks plaque, tangles, and Lewy bodies. It targets the toxic proteins that kill nerve cells in the brain, and it addresses more than one. If you have more than one toxic protein, just removing one still leaves others to kill nerve cells. Our drug actually protects nerve cells from dying.”

Dr. Shipman said that he is excited about the breakthroughs companies like Annovis are developing to stop the impact that neurodegenerative diseases inflict on patients and their families. However, he also wanted to remind the audience of the global implications of such diseases and the impact that innovative solutions can have on healthcare overall.

“We need to think about not just the patient but the families and caregivers that also serve that patient and the healthcare workforce that is required to care for patients with neurodegenerative and other diseases,” he told King. “If we can keep patients healthier longer, we can reduce the burden on the healthcare workforce and allow that limited resource to stretch further.”

About Annovis

Headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, Annovis Bio is dedicated to addressing neurodegeneration in diseases such as AD and PD. The company’s innovative approach targets multiple neurotoxic proteins, aiming to restore brain function and improve the quality of life for patients. For more information, visit www.annovisbio.com

About Creighton University’s Institute for Population Health

The Institute for Population Health is a hub for integrating population health research, teaching, and service across the University, health systems, and communities through effective, authentic partnerships that advance health equity and improve access to high-value care. For more information visit https://www.creighton.edu/institute-population-health

About Today’s Marketplace

Today’s Marketplace (TMP) is a series of C-Suite interviews filmed at the prestigious New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the NASDAQ MarketSite studio for earned media and targeted institutional and retail investor distribution. Learn more about TMP by visiting: todaysmarketplace.tv.

