Annovis Bio (NYSE: ANVS) to Present at H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Annovis Bio Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) (“Annovis” or the “Company”), a late-stage clinical drug platform company developing novel therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that Maria L. Maccecchini, Ph.D., Founder, President, and CEO of Annovis Bio, will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference, held both virtually and in person at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City, September 9-11, 2024.

Event Details

Company Presentation:

Date: Tuesday, September 10, 2024

Time: 8:00 - 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET)

Panel Participation:

Topic: “Non-amyloid Approaches in Alzheimer’s Disease”

Time: 2:00 - 3:00 p.m. ET

During the Company presentation, Dr. Maccecchini will provide an overview of Annovis’ recent advancements and strategic direction, followed by a Q&A session. In addition, Dr. Maccecchini will participate in a panel discussion focusing on innovative non-amyloid approaches in Alzheimer’s disease, featuring representatives from Annovis Bio (ANVS), Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL), and Longeveron Inc. (LGVN).

Please note that the presentation schedule is subject to change. Attendees are encouraged to check the conference agenda for the most current information.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Dr. Maccecchini, please use the conference portal or contact meetings@hcwco.com .

For more information, please visit the conference website .

About Annovis Bio, Inc.

Headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, Annovis Bio Inc. is dedicated to addressing neurodegeneration in diseases such as AD and PD. The company’s innovative approach targets multiple neurotoxic proteins, aiming to restore brain function and improve the quality of life for patients. For more information, visit www.annovisbio.com and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, and X.

Investor Alerts

Interested investors and shareholders are encouraged to sign up for press releases and industry updates by registering for Email Alerts at https://www.Annovisbio.com/email-alerts .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, the Company’s plans related to clinical trials. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those related to patient enrollment, the effectiveness of Buntanetap, and the timing, effectiveness, and anticipated results of the Company’s clinical trials evaluating the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of Buntanetap. Additional risk factors are detailed in the Company’s periodic filings with the SEC, including those listed in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the Company as of the date of this release. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact Information:

Annovis Bio Inc.

101 Lindenwood Drive

Suite 225

Malvern, PA 19355

www.annovisbio.com

Investor Contact:

Scott McGowan

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

Phone: 310.299.1717

IR@annovisbio.com