Annovis Bio Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) Research Points to Potential Future Breakthroughs in AD Space Through Innovative Combinations

NEW YORK, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annovis Bio Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW")

Alzheimer’s disease (AD) has become a focal point in the pharmaceutical industry as recent drugs such as Leqembi and Kisunla have received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval. However, while these treatments may slow cognitive decline in AD patients, they do not actually improve cognition, a critical target for the millions suffering from the progressive disease. In addition, GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) drugs, which were originally developed to manage type 2 diabetes and since have seen significant effectiveness in treating obesity, have also shown potential in the treatment of Alzheimer’s.

However, there is no molecule or a combination of molecules that enhance cognitive functions. Thanks to innovative approaches by companies such as Annovis Bio Inc., there is reason to be optimistic about potential future breakthroughs in the AD space. Annovis has completed early research with compelling results utilizing its lead drug, buntanetap, in combination with popular drugs approved for other indications.

About Annovis Bio Inc.

Annovis Bio, headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, is dedicated to addressing neurodegeneration in diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease (“AD”) and Parkinson’s disease (“PD”). The company’s innovative approach targets multiple neurotoxic proteins, aiming to restore brain function and improve the quality of life for patients.

