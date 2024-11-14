SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Annexon Biosciences to Present at the 2024 Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

November 14, 2024 | 
1 min read

BRISBANE, Calif., Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annexon, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANNX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on upstream C1q to advance therapies for neuroinflammatory diseases of the body, brain and eye, today announced that Douglas Love, president and chief executive officer, will present at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. GMT.

A live webcast of the event can be accessed under the ‘Events & Presentations’ section on the Investors page at www.annexonbio.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Annexon website for 30 days following the presentation.

About Annexon
Annexon Biosciences (Nasdaq: ANNX) is harnessing neuroinflammation to advance potentially first-in-kind treatments for millions of people living with serious neuroinflammatory diseases of the body, brain and eye. Our novel scientific approach focuses on C1q, the initiating molecule of a potent inflammatory pathway that when misdirected can lead to tissue damage and loss. By targeting C1q, our immunotherapies are designed to stop neuroinflammatory diseases where they start. Our pipeline spans three diverse therapeutic areas – neurodegenerative, ophthalmic and autoimmune diseases – and includes investigational drug candidates designed to address the unmet needs of over 8 million people worldwide. Annexon’s mission is to deliver potentially game-changing therapies to patients so that they can live their best lives. When they thrive, we thrive. To learn more visit annexonbio.com.

Investor Contact:
Joyce Allaire
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact:
Sheryl Seapy
Real Chemistry
949-903-4750
sseapy@realchemistry.com

Northern California Events
Annexon, Inc.
