Anne White to Retire as Executive Vice President and President, Lilly Neuroscience

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) today announced that Anne White, executive vice president and president, Lilly Neuroscience, will be retiring from Lilly after 30 years of service, effective Dec. 31, 2025.







She will continue to serve in her role and as a member of Lilly's Executive Committee until her retirement date. An internal and external search is underway for her successor.







"Anne's career has been defined by a deep commitment to advancing medicines for some of the most challenging diseases affecting patients globally," said David A. Ricks, Lilly's chair and CEO. "As leader of Lilly Neuroscience, Anne led the global launch of our first ever Alzheimer's treatment. Prior to that role, Anne led Lilly Oncology and was instrumental in the development of our late-stage portfolio and the acquisition of Loxo Oncology. On behalf of our Board, leadership team, and thousands of employees she has touched, I would like to thank Anne for her service to our company and our mission."

During her tenure, White has overseen the development, approval, and launch of multiple new medicines and successfully led efforts to reduce drug development timelines across the pipeline and bring new medicines to patients faster. Through her leadership, the company's neuroscience portfolio has expanded to new medicines in neurodegeneration, pain, substance use disorders, and psychiatry.

A strong champion for inclusion at Lilly, she is on the board of Lambda Legal and has been recognized as one of the Most Influential Women Executives in Corporate America by WomenInc., as well as a Woman of Influence in Indianapolis by the Indianapolis Business Journal.

