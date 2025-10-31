Anne-Kathrin Stoller to become new CEO at Bachem

Bubendorf, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2025) - Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LRAnne-Kathrin Stoller to become new CEO at BachemBachem (SIX: BANB) announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed Anne-Kathrin Stoller, currently Head of Bachem Americas and previously the company's long-standing Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), as its new CEO, effective January 1, 2026. She succeeds Thomas Meier, who, after more than thirty years at Bachem and nearly six years as CEO, has decided to take on a new challenge outside the company.“Thomas Meier has contributed significantly to Bachem's continued success. Together with his team, he has achieved a capital-efficient and profitable growth. At the same time, Bachem's position as an innovative and reliable partner to the pharmaceutical industry has been further strengthened. We would like to express our sincere thanks to Thomas for his many years of service, his leadership and extraordinary contribution to Bachem,“ says Kuno Sommer, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bachem. He continues: ”I am very pleased that we have been able to appoint Anne-Kathrin Stoller, an experienced and competent successor from within our own ranks, as the new CEO. Anne-Kathrin has an excellent combination of expertise, leadership skills, and customer focus and, together with her colleagues in the Executive Committee, will continue Bachem's successful course."Thomas Meier: "Bachem is a great company and has developed into a leading global, innovation-driven developer and manufacturer of peptides and oligonucleotides in recent years. I have had the privilege of helping to shape and accompany this development in various roles over the past three decades, and I am very grateful for the many enriching experiences I have had at work and the formative encounters with people. Above all, I would like to thank Bachem's employees and customers, as well as my colleagues in the Executive Committee and on the Board of Directors, for their active support and excellent cooperation."Anne-Kathrin Stoller: "I am delighted to have earned the trust of the Board of Directors and will do everything in my power, together with the members of the Executive Committee and all Bachem employees, to continue our company's impressive success story. Under the leadership of Thomas Meier, Bachem has set the course for the future. I would like to thank him for his collegial support over the past years and everyone at Bachem who works hard every day to ensure that we make an important contribution to human health."Anne-Kathrin Stoller has been working for Bachem since 2006. After holding various management positions, including Head of Business Development & Sales Europe, Chief Marketing Officer, and member of the Executive Committee, she took on the role of Chief Operating Officer Americas in 2022 and is responsible for the company's US business. Anne-Kathrin Stoller studied chemistry in Hannover and Cambridge (UK) and holds a doctorate in bioorganic chemistry from the University of Basel.About BachemBachem is a leading, innovation-driven company specializing in the development and manufacture of peptides and oligonucleotides. The company, which has over 50 years of experience and expertise, provides products for research, clinical development, and commercial application to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide and offers a comprehensive range of services. Bachem operates internationally with headquarters in Switzerland and locations in Europe, the US and Asia. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. For further information, seeFor more information:Bachem Holding AGBarbora BlahaHead of Group CommunicationsTel.: +41 58 595 2021Media:Investors:To view the source version of this press release, please visit