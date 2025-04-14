Anixa Biosciences Receives Notice of Allowance from U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for CAR-T Technology, Further Strengthening its Robust Intellectual Property Portfolio

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (“Anixa” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ANIX), a biotechnology company focused on the treatment and prevention of cancer, today announced that it has received a Notice of Allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for a new patent application covering its chimeric antigen receptor-T cell (CAR-T) technology.

The allowed claims in this patent encompass core methods and compositions that are fundamental to Anixa’s innovative CAR-T approach. Anixa’s CAR-T platform is specifically designed to address the long-standing challenges of applying CAR-T therapies to solid tumors, positioning the program as a potential breakthrough in immuno-oncology. This patent, along with others, was granted to The Wistar Institute and exclusively licensed to Anixa Biosciences. Anixa’s CAR-T technology is currently in a clinical trial at Moffitt Cancer Center, treating recurrent ovarian cancer patients.

Dr. Amit Kumar, Chairman and CEO of Anixa Biosciences, stated, “This Notice of Allowance further strengthens our growing intellectual property portfolio and reinforces the potential of our robust CAR-T program. Securing foundational patent protection is a vital step in supporting the program’s future success and in driving the development of next-generation immunotherapies with the potential to deliver transformative outcomes for patients.”

About Anixa Biosciences, Inc.

Anixa is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the treatment and prevention of cancer. Anixa’s therapeutic portfolio consists of an ovarian cancer immunotherapy program being developed in collaboration with Moffitt Cancer Center, which uses a novel type of CAR-T, known as chimeric endocrine receptor-T cell (CER-T) technology. The Company’s vaccine portfolio includes vaccines being developed in collaboration with Cleveland Clinic to treat and prevent breast cancer and ovarian cancer, as well as additional cancer vaccines to address many intractable cancers, including high incidence malignancies in lung, colon, and prostate. These vaccine technologies focus on immunizing against “retired” proteins that have been found to be expressed in certain forms of cancer. These vaccines were developed at Cleveland Clinic and licensed to Anixa Biosciences. Cleveland Clinic is entitled to royalties and other commercialization revenues from the Company related to these vaccine technologies. Anixa’s unique business model of partnering with world-renowned research institutions on all stages of development allows the Company to continually examine emerging technologies in complementary fields for further development and commercialization. To learn more, visitor follow Anixa onand

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements that are not historical fact may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical facts, but rather reflect Anixa’s current expectations concerning future events and results. We generally use the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “likely,” “will” and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including those concerning our expectations, involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in “Item 1A - Risk Factors” and other sections of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented in this press release.

