Anixa Biosciences’ Chairman & CEO Dr. Amit Kumar Featured on CW39’s H-Town Live to Discuss the Future of Breast Cancer Prevention

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (“Anixa” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ANIX), a biotechnology company focused on the treatment and prevention of cancer, today announced that Dr. Amit Kumar, Chairman and CEO of Anixa, was featured on CW39’s H-Town Live, where he discussed the Company’s pioneering efforts in breast cancer prevention.

During the segment, Dr. Kumar highlighted Anixa’s groundbreaking research in developing a novel breast cancer vaccine in collaboration with the Cleveland Clinic. The vaccine, currently in clinical trials, aims to prevent triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC), the most aggressive and difficult-to-treat form of the disease. By targeting a specific protein found in TNBC cells but absent in normal breast tissue, the vaccine seeks to stimulate the immune system to recognize and eliminate cancer cells before they can develop into full-blown tumor mass.

“We are dedicated to advancing science that can fundamentally change the way we approach breast cancer,” said Dr. Kumar during the interview. “Our vaccine is designed to prevent the disease before it starts, potentially eliminating the need for invasive treatments such as chemotherapy and surgery in the future.”

The discussion also addressed the broader impact of Anixa’s research on the field of oncology, as well as the importance of continued innovation in cancer prevention.

About Anixa Biosciences, Inc.

Anixa is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the treatment and prevention of cancer. Anixa's therapeutic portfolio consists of an ovarian cancer immunotherapy program being developed in collaboration with Moffitt Cancer Center, which uses a novel type of CAR-T, known as chimeric endocrine receptor-T cell (CER-T) technology. The Company's vaccine portfolio includes vaccines being developed in collaboration with Cleveland Clinic to treat and prevent breast cancer and ovarian cancer, as well as additional cancer vaccines to address many intractable cancers, including high incidence malignancies in lung, colon, and prostate. These vaccine technologies focus on immunizing against "retired" proteins that have been found to be expressed in certain forms of cancer. Anixa's business model of partnering with world-renowned research institutions on all stages of development allows the Company to continually examine emerging technologies in complementary fields for further development and commercialization.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements that are not historical fact may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical facts, but rather reflect Anixa’s current expectations concerning future events and results. We generally use the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “likely,” “will” and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including those concerning our expectations, involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in “Item 1A - Risk Factors” and other sections of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented in this press release.

