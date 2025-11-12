SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

ANI Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Jefferies 2025 Global Healthcare Conference – London

November 11, 2025 
PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANI or the Company) (Nasdaq: ANIP) today announced that Nikhil Lalwani, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference – London on Tuesday, November 18, at 3:00 p.m. GMT/10:00 a.m. ET.

The live and archived fireside chat will be accessible from the Company’s website at www.anipharmaceuticals.com, under the Investors section under Events and Presentations. The replay of the webcast will be accessible for 90 days.

About ANI
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANIP) is a diversified biopharmaceutical company committed to its mission of “Serving Patients, Improving Lives" by developing, manufacturing, and commercializing innovative and high-quality therapeutics. The Company is focused on delivering sustainable growth through its Rare Disease business, which markets novel products in the areas of ophthalmology, rheumatology, nephrology, neurology, and pulmonology; its Generics business, which leverages R&D expertise, operational excellence, and U.S.-based manufacturing; and its Brands business. For more information, visit www.anipharmaceuticals.com.

Investor Relations:
Courtney Mogerley, Argot Partners
T: 646-368-8014
E: ani@argotpartners.com


