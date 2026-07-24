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Press Releases

ANI Pharmaceuticals to Discuss Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results on August 7, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. ET

July 24, 2026 | 
1 min read

PRINCETON, N.J., July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANIP) (ANI or the Company) today announced that the Company will release its second quarter 2026 financial results on Friday, August 7, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Nikhil Lalwani, President and Chief Executive Officer, Stephen P. Carey, Senior Vice President, Finance, and Chief Financial Officer, and Chris Mutz, Head of Rare Disease will host a webcast and conference call to discuss the results.

To view the webcast, please click here. Links to access the webcast and conference call will also be available on the “Events & Presentations” page of the Company’s website at https://www.anipharmaceuticals.com, under the “Investors” section. A replay of the event will remain accessible for up to one year.

About ANI

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANIP) is a diversified biopharmaceutical company committed to its mission of “Serving Patients, Improving Lives" by developing, manufacturing, and commercializing innovative and high-quality therapeutics. The Company is focused on delivering sustainable growth through its Rare Disease business, which markets novel products in the areas of ophthalmology, rheumatology, nephrology, neurology, and pulmonology; its Generics business, which leverages R&D expertise, operational excellence, and U.S.-based manufacturing; and its Brands business. For more information, visit https://www.anipharmaceuticals.com.

Investor Relations:
Irina Koffler, Vice President, Investor Relations
T: 917-734-7387
E: Irina.koffler@anipharmaceuticals.com

Media Relations:
Argot Partners
T: 212-600-1494
E: ani@argotpartners.com

SOURCE: ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.


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