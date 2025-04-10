SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

ANI Pharmaceuticals to Discuss First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 9, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. ET

April 10, 2025 | 
1 min read

PRINCETON, N.J., April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“ANI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ANIP) today announced that the Company will release its first quarter 2025 financial results on Friday, May 9, 2025, prior to the market open.

Nikhil Lalwani, President and Chief Executive Officer, Stephen P. Carey, Senior Vice President, Finance, and Chief Financial Officer, and Chris Mutz, Head of Rare Disease, will host a conference call to discuss the results as follows:

DateFriday, May 9, 2025
Time8:00 a.m. ET
Toll free (U.S.)800-225-9448
Conference ID4921902
Webcast (live and replay) www.anipharmaceuticals.com, under the “Investors” section

A replay of the conference call will be available within two hours of the call’s completion and will remain accessible for two weeks by dialing 800-753-8591 and entering access code 4921902.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANIP) is a diversified biopharmaceutical company committed to its mission of “Serving Patients, Improving Lives” by developing, manufacturing, and commercializing innovative and high-quality therapeutics. The Company is focused on delivering sustainable growth through its Rare Disease business, which markets novel products in the areas of ophthalmology, rheumatology, nephrology, neurology, and pulmonology; its Generics business, which leverages R&D expertise, operational excellence, and U.S.-based manufacturing; and its Brands business. For more information, visit www.anipharmaceuticals.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Lisa M. Wilson, In-Site Communications, Inc.
212-452-2793
lwilson@insitecony.com

SOURCE: ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

New Jersey Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Employees Walking In And Out Of The Door, Some Were Leaving Their Job And Some Were Being Hired At The Same Time. Full Length, Isolated On Solid Color Background. Vector, Illustration, Flat Design, Character.
Layoffs
Organon Lets Go of 93 Employees in New Jersey in Continuing Workforce Cuts
April 1, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Businessman makes employee cuts as part of layoff
Layoffs
Arbutus Down to ‘Core Team’ After Laying Off More Than Half of Staff
March 28, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
A human hand showing dollar golden coins in the jar with a colored background. Collage Art of finance
Manufacturing
J&J, Legend Pump $150M Into Manufacturing in Bid to Double Carvykti Production
March 13, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Novavax/Getty Images, STR/NurPhoto
COVID-19
Novavax Applies Lessons Learned From Turbulent COVID-19 Experience
March 10, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie