ANI Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Closing of Acquisition of Alimera Sciences

We note the Alimera press release issued today. The Company continues to work in good faith toward closing of the acquisition. Any delay is a result of discussions regarding closing conditions, which the Company expects to resolve promptly.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANIP) is a diversified biopharmaceutical company serving patients in need by developing, manufacturing, and marketing high-quality branded and generic prescription pharmaceutical products, including for diseases with high unmet medical need. ANI is focused on delivering sustainable growth by scaling up its Rare Disease business through its lead asset Purified Cortrophin® Gel, strengthening its Generics business with enhanced research and development capabilities, delivering innovation in Established Brands, and leveraging its U.S. based manufacturing footprint.

