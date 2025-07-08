Angle PLC Announces Parsortix Enables Study Of Cancer Progression

New publication in Nature Genetics using Parsortix identifies CTC clusters as promising targets to stop the spread of cancer

ANGLE plc (AIM:AGL)(OTCQX:ANPCY), a world-leading liquid biopsy company with innovative circulating tumour cell (CTC) solutions for use in research, drug development and clinical oncology, is pleased to announce the publication of a peer-reviewed article in Nature Genetics by Professor Nicola Aceto's team at ETH Zurich, Switzerland. The study utilised the Parsortix® system to investigate the genetic diversity of CTC clusters.

Understanding the genetic diversity of CTC clusters is of clinical importance because these cells are the precursors of progressive disease and metastasis. Cancer is a highly dynamic process, and cells are known to diversify over time due to treatment selection pressure and the accumulation of genetic changes. This leads to the emergence and expansion of new subclones with distinct characteristics and varying abilities to survive and proliferate. This process is crucial because it drives cancer development, progression, resistance to therapy, and relapse and can help in understanding how to develop effective cancer treatments.

This publication provides evidence of genetic diversity in CTC clusters in breast cancer patient samples and preclinical mouse models. It includes the finding that some mutations were exclusive to specific cells within CTC clusters that could therefore be missed by a tissue biopsy. The research in mouse models reports a higher prevalence of CTC clusters in high-complexity tumours, with large CTC clusters associated with higher genetic diversity.

The genetic diversity reported in this publication points to CTC clusters as key contributors to genetic diversity in metastasis. The authors believe that genetic diversity within CTC clusters enhances their metastatic capability by increasing therapy resistance opportunities, evasion of immune cell attack, as well as adaptability and survival at a metastatic site. CTC clusters are therefore important targets to stop the spread of cancer given these are up to 100 times more metastatic than individual CTCs, with metastatic spread responsible for more than 90% of cancer related deaths.

The authors conclude that CTC clusters carry cells from different tumour clones, and that the assessment of CTCs and CTC clusters using the Parsortix system may provide insights into genetic diversity that overcomes the spatial and temporal limitations associated with traditional tissue biopsy.

ANGLE's Chief Scientific Officer, Karen Miller, commented:

"We are pleased to see the Parsortix system being used to progress understanding of the role of CTC clusters in cancer progression and specifically the role of genetic diversity in enhancing their metastatic ability. This work builds on the Aceto lab's pioneering investigation into understanding CTC clusters and targeted therapy to halt the spread of cancer by targeting CTC clusters."

