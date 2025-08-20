SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

ANGLE Announces Collaboration with Myriad Genetics

August 20, 2025 | 
3 min read

Assessment of feasibility for use of Parsortix derived circulating tumour cell (CTC) DNA with Myriad Genetics' existing tissue-based diagnostic test

GUILDFORD, SURREY / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2025 / ANGLE plc (AIM:AGL)(OTCQX:ANPCY), a world-leading liquid biopsy company with innovative circulating tumour cell (CTC) solutions for use in research, drug development and clinical oncology, is delighted to announce that it has entered a collaboration with Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN:NSQ), a leading molecular diagnostic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all.

Under the terms of the agreement, blood samples from cancer patients will be processed by ANGLE's research and development team utilising the Parsortix® system for the capture and harvest of intact cancer cells for downstream molecular analysis. Results for this analysis will compare CTC-DNA with matched patient tissue samples using Myriad Genetics' existing tissue-based assay.

Further details of the agreement are confidential between the parties.

ANGLE Chief Executive, Andrew Newland, commented:

"We are delighted to be working with Myriad Genetics, a major player in tissue-based companion diagnostic tests, seeking to extend their tests to work on a simple blood test using CTCs harvested by the Parsortix system. We look forward to working with Myriad Genetics to progress this collaboration which has the potential to have a substantial impact on patient treatment by improving access to actionable genomic data."

For further information:

ANGLE plc

+44 (0) 1483 343434

Andrew Newland, Chief Executive

Ian Griffiths, Finance Director

Berenberg (NOMAD and Broker)

Toby Flaux, Ciaran Walsh, Milo Bonser

+44 (0) 20 3207 7800

FTI Consulting

Simon Conway, Ciara Martin

Matthew Ventimiglia (US)

+44 (0) 203 727 1000

+1 (212) 850 5624

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the EU Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014).Upon the publication of this announcement via a regulatory information service, this information is considered to be in the public domain.

For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

For Frequently Used Terms, please see the Company's website on https://angleplc.com/investor-relations/glossary/

Notes for editors

About ANGLE plc

ANGLE is a world-leading liquid biopsy company with innovative circulating tumour cell (CTC) solutions for use in research, drug development and clinical oncology using a simple blood sample. ANGLE's FDA cleared and patent protected circulating tumour cell (CTC) harvesting technology known as the Parsortix® PC1 System enables complete downstream analysis of the sample including whole cell imaging and proteomic analysis and full genomic and transcriptomic molecular analysis.

ANGLE's commercial businesses are focusing on diagnostic products and clinical services. Diagnostic products include the Parsortix® system, associated consumables and assays. The clinical services business is offered through ANGLE's GCLP-compliant laboratories. Services include custom made assay development and clinical trial testing for pharma.

Over 110 peer-reviewed publications have demonstrated the performance of the Parsortix system. For more information, visit www.angleplc.com

