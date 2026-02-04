Anca Dinu Askanase, MD, MPH, Appointed Chair of the Department of Medicine and Chief of the Division of Rheumatology at Hospital for Special Surgery

Leadership transition marks continued commitment to advancing care excellence at HSS

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) today announced the appointment of Anca Dinu Askanase, MD, MPH, as the new Chair of the Department of Medicine and Chief of the Division of Rheumatology, effective April 2026. Dr. Askanase will succeed S. Louis Bridges Jr., MD, PhD, who will be retiring in March 2026.

“We welcome Dr. Askanase to HSS and we are confident that her leadership and vision will help us to advance excellence in clinical care, research, education, and community service through the Department of Medicine and Division of Rheumatology,” said Bryan T. Kelly, MD, MBA, president and CEO and Surgeon-in-Chief Emeritus at HSS. “HSS is also deeply grateful for Dr. Bridges, a highly respected physician-scientist whose leadership and legacy has profoundly advanced patient care and scientific discovery at HSS.”

Dr. Askanase was selected following a rigorous, nationwide search led by an external executive search firm, which attracted a highly competitive pool of accomplished candidates from leading academic medical centers. She brings more than two decades of leadership in academic rheumatology. From 1999 to 2013, Dr. Askanase practiced at NYU Langone Health and the Hospital for Joint Diseases, where she developed a strong appreciation for the close integration of orthopedics and rheumatology in caring for patients with complex musculoskeletal disease. Since 2014, she has served on the faculty of Columbia University Irving Medical Center, where she is a Professor of Medicine and founded and directs the Columbia Lupus Center.

“Dr. Askanase is a distinguished and highly respected clinician-scientist who has made significant contributions to the fields of rheumatology and lupus. She approaches complex cases with extraordinary dedication and compassion and is a powerful advocate for populations disproportionately affected by rheumatic diseases,” said Douglas E. Padget, MD, Surgeon-in-Chief and Medical Director at HSS. “Her leadership will be an invaluable addition to our community. Her appointment underscores HSS’s commitment to the advancement of patient care practices by recruiting outstanding physician leaders in our clinical specialties.”

A globally recognized clinician-scientist, Dr. Askanase has led or participated in more than 150 clinical investigations and has played a significant role in shaping national and international standards for rheumatologic care through leadership positions with the American College of Rheumatology, the Lupus Foundation of America, the Lupus Research Alliance, and the Systemic Lupus International Collaborating Clinics network. She is a clinician, diagnostician, and researcher specializing in complex Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE), more commonly known as lupus. Her research in SLE encompasses epidemiology, outcomes research, and therapeutic clinical trials. Ongoing government-funded projects include the use of optical imaging to evaluate subclinical arthritis, the development of virtual lupus disease activity measures, and lupus education outreach to disparate populations. Dr. Askanase has been at the vanguard of cell therapy research and treatments for SLE and other autoimmune diseases; and she is the Global PI of several novel cell therapy programs and an Investigator Initiated Study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CAR-NKs. Her work in advancing patient-centered care models, clinical trials in autoimmune disease, and cell therapy initiatives aligns closely with HSS’s commitment to innovation and excellence across the continuum of musculoskeletal care.

In her role at HSS, Dr. Askanase will provide strategic leadership in Rheumatology while overseeing the Department of Medicine, with a focus on strengthening collaboration across specialties, advancing clinical and translational research, and supporting excellence in patient care, education, and mentorship.

“I feel privileged to have the opportunity to lead the renowned HSS Division of Rheumatology and Department of Medicine as we continue to advance and transform the science and practice of rheumatology and its related specialties,” said Dr. Askanase. “This is a pivotal moment for our field, with rapid progress in diagnostics, therapeutics, and personalized approaches to care. At HSS, we are uniquely positioned to translate these innovations into meaningful improvements in patients’ lives. Working alongside our esteemed colleagues in Orthopedics, we have an unparalleled opportunity to shape the future of musculoskeletal health worldwide—through clinical excellence, groundbreaking research, and a shared commitment to delivering the highest quality of care.”

About HSS

HSS is the world’s leading academic medical center focused on musculoskeletal health. At its core is Hospital for Special Surgery, nationally ranked No. 1 in orthopedics (for the 16th consecutive year), No. 3 in rheumatology by U.S. News & World Report (2025-2026), and the best pediatric orthopedic hospital in NY, NJ and CT by U.S. News & World Report “Best Children’s Hospitals” list (2025-2026). In a survey of medical professionals in more than 20 countries by Newsweek, HSS is ranked world #1 in orthopedics for a fifth consecutive year (2025). Founded in 1863, the Hospital has the lowest readmission rates in the nation for orthopedics, and among the lowest infection and complication rates. HSS was the first in New York State to receive Magnet Recognition for Excellence in Nursing Service from the American Nurses Credentialing Center five consecutive times. An affiliate of Weill Cornell Medical College, HSS has a main campus in New York City and facilities in New Jersey, Connecticut and in the Long Island and Westchester County regions of New York State, as well as in Florida. In addition to patient care, HSS leads the field in research, innovation and education. The HSS Research Institute comprises 20 laboratories and 300 staff members focused on leading the advancement of musculoskeletal health through prevention of degeneration, tissue repair and tissue regeneration. In addition, more than 200 HSS clinical investigators are working to improve patient outcomes through better ways to prevent, diagnose, and treat orthopedic, rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases. The HSS Innovation Institute works to realize the potential of new drugs, therapeutics and devices. The HSS Education Institute is a trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal knowledge and research for physicians, nurses, allied health professionals, academic trainees, and consumers in more than 165 countries. The institution is collaborating with medical centers and other organizations to advance the quality and value of musculoskeletal care and to make world-class HSS care more widely accessible nationally and internationally. www.hss.edu.

