Anavo Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Vincent G. Brichard as Chairman of the Board

Seasoned executive and life sciences investor joins as Anavo advances three potentially first-in-class phosphatase pipeline programs and achieves further validation for its drug discovery platform

LEIDEN, Netherlands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Anavo Therapeutics, a global leader in unlocking the full therapeutic potential of phosphatase biology, today announced the appointment of Vincent G. Brichard, M.D., Ph.D., as Chairman of its Board of Directors. Dr. Brichard brings nearly four decades of experience from across the life sciences including groundbreaking biomedical research, drug development, venture capital investment and corporate strategy and transactions. His appointment marks an important step for Anavo as the company enters its next stage of growth, building on recent progress with its proprietary IGNITE drug discovery platform for phosphatase-targeted modulators and advancing three potentially first-in-class programs addressing autoimmune, metabolism and oncology indications.

“I am excited to join Anavo because the company is unique in cracking the phosphatase field. Many phosphatase targets are strongly validated by human genetics and disease biology yet have historically proven difficult to drug, and Anavo has developed a differentiated approach that turns these previously undruggable targets into therapeutic opportunities,” said Dr. Vincent G. Brichard, Chairman of the Board of Anavo Therapeutics. “The company is developing compounds targeting indications in autoimmune disease, metabolism and oncology, and it combines a strong management team with a great group of investors. I look forward to working with the team to advance Anavo’s pipeline and help realize the significant potential of its platform.”

Anavo’s proprietary IGNITE platform combines human genetic data analysis, specialized screening, structural approaches and phosphatase-wide selectivity profiling to identify novel binding sites and highly selective, drug-like molecules. Anavo is applying this approach to specific targets in autoimmune disease, metabolic disease and oncology, with the aim of translating validated phosphatase biology into potentially first-in-class therapeutic opportunities.

“We have made tremendous progress in establishing Anavo as a leader in phosphatase drug discovery and are building momentum in both the validation of our platform and in establishing three highly valuable drug development programs,” said Dr. Birgit Zech, Chief Executive Officer of Anavo Therapeutics. “As we look to the next stage of our corporate evolution, we are poised to achieve key milestones in our pipeline and platform. Vincent’s unique combination of drug development, company-building, investment, and transaction experience will be invaluable as we pursue these opportunities.”

About Dr. Vincent G. Brichard:

Dr. Vincent G. Brichard is a physician-scientist, biotechnology executive and life sciences investor with extensive experience in immunology, oncology and therapeutic development. Since 2015, he has served as a Venture Partner at EQT Life Sciences, where he supports investment decisions and mentors the leadership teams of innovative life sciences companies. He is also the founder of ViaNova, his consulting firm advising companies, organizations and institutions in immuno-oncology, autoimmunity and vaccines. Previously, Dr. Brichard spent more than a decade at GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals, where he became Senior Vice President and headed the Immunotherapeutics Business Unit, with end-to-end responsibility from discovery through late-stage development, regulatory strategy and commercial execution in oncology and autoimmune disorders. Earlier in his career, at the Ludwig Institute for Cancer Research in Brussels under Prof. Thierry Boon, he identified several tumor antigens and initiated the first-in-human clinical trials with MAGE antigens, before creating and leading a cancer immunotherapy platform at Institut Curie in Paris. Dr. Brichard holds an M.D., a specialized master’s degree in Internal Medicine and Oncology and a Ph.D. from Louvain University, Belgium as well as an MBA from Harvard Business School, and has authored more than 100 primary research articles and reviews.

About Anavo Therapeutics:

Anavo Therapeutics is at the forefront of phosphatase-based drug discovery with its IGNITE platform, a unique approach for accessing a space previously considered undruggable. Based on our world-leading expertise in phosphatase-driven disease biology and drug discovery, we will unlock the full therapeutic potential of phosphatase-targeted modulators for our first-in-class proprietary pipeline and through partnerships. Anavo is backed by blue-chip investors Bioqube Ventures, INKEF Capital, M Ventures, an affiliate of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, MRL Ventures Fund, and Taiho Ventures. For more information, please visit: www.anavotx.com.

Anavo Therapeutics

Dr. Birgit Zech

Chief Executive Officer

+49 179 5340884

bzech@anavotx.com

Trophic Communications

Anja Heuer or Gretchen Schweitzer

+49 151 10619905

anavo@trophic.eu