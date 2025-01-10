SUBSCRIBE
Anatomage Announces Acquisition of Cloud-based Software Company BioDigital

January 10, 2025 | 
2 min read

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Anatomage Inc., a leader in medical education technology, has announced its acquisition of BioDigital, a cloud-based software company in biomedical visualization.

Founded in 2004, Anatomage is a pioneer in the digitalization of real human anatomy and inventor of the Anatomage Table, the world’s first life-size virtual dissection table. Adopted by many education institutions worldwide, Anatomage’s products and services are used for medical education, product development, hospital training, and clinical applications.

Based in New York, BioDigital developed the first cloud-based virtual model of the human body to power better understanding of health and medicine. The acquisition of BioDigital expands Anatomage’s reach and product offerings, while extending accessibility to medical visualization resources for students, educators, and healthcare professionals.

“We are excited to have BioDigital as a part of Anatomage,” said Dr. Jack Choi, CEO of Anatomage. “BioDigital has been successful with their cloud-based medical education solution, which complements Anatomage’s success with our physical Table and Tablet business. BioDigital also has a broad customer base in professional industries like medical devices, pharmaceutical companies, hospitals, and publishing, which will add to Anatomage’s customer base in the educational market. The merge will create a great synergy between both companies.”

“Anatomage and BioDigital have delivered pioneering and market leading simulated human body models to schools and businesses respectively for over a decade,” said Frank Sculli, co-founder of BioDigital. “Combined, we will offer the comprehensive solution our customers need to modernize health education. We’re excited to join Jack and Anatomage to take the understanding of the human body to a whole new level in the years to come.”

About Anatomage

Anatomage is a market leader in medical imaging and education technology, transforming traditional learning through continuous innovation. With an ecosystem of medical imaging software and hardware, the company delivers world-class anatomy and physiology content at the highest level of accuracy. Anatomage is committed to enhancing its technologies to transform standard anatomy learning, medical diagnosis, treatment planning, as well as revolutionize science education.

Media Contact:

Dr. Jack Choi

CEO, Anatomage Inc.

Phone: 1-408-885-1474

Email: info@anatomage.com

www.anatomage.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anatomage-announces-acquisition-of-cloud-based-software-company-biodigital-302347603.html

SOURCE Anatomage Inc.

California Mergers & acquisitions
