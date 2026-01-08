Anaergia Appoints Sasha Rollings-Scattergood as Chief Technology Officer

Mr. Rollings-Scattergood will lead Anaergia’s end-to-end technology strategy, including R&D, product management, and the commercialization of proprietary systems

CARLSBAD, California & BURLINGTON, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ANRG #ANRG--Anaergia Inc. (TSX: ANRG) (OTCQX: ANRGF), a pioneering technology company and global leader in converting waste into renewable fuel, clean water, and fertilizer, appointed Sasha Rollings-Scattergood as Chief Technology Officer, effective January 1, 2026.

Mr. Rollings-Scattergood joined Anaergia in 2012 and progressed through increasingly senior leadership roles, most recently serving as Vice President Technology and Research and Development, while advancing the company’s proprietary technology platforms across global markets.

As Chief Technology Officer, Mr. Rollings-Scattergood will lead Anaergia’s product companies and centralized research and development organization, including stewardship of the company’s global intellectual property portfolio, with responsibility for advancing technologies into repeatable, commercially reliable platforms deployed across Anaergia’s global operations. In his new role, he will also lead Anaergia’s global technology profit and loss function and play an expanded role in shaping the company’s corporate direction and strategy, ensuring technology priorities align with Anaergia’s long-term growth and global expansion. Concurrently, he will continue to lead Anaergia’s end-to-end technology strategy, guiding research and development, product management, and the commercialization of proprietary systems across regions and markets.

“Sasha continues to play a vital role in building Anaergia’s technology leadership,” said Assaf Onn, Chief Executive Officer of Anaergia. “He successfully transforms innovation into systems that perform at commercial scale. His appointment strengthens our execution capabilities and reflects the critical role technology plays in Anaergia's industry leadership.”

Under Mr. Rollings-Scattergood’s leadership, Anaergia has advanced core technology platforms, scaled proprietary processes from pilot to commercial deployment, and strengthened the integration between technology development and project delivery.

“Technology sits at the centre of Anaergia’s mission,” said Mr. Rollings-Scattergood. “I am proud of the teams we have built, and together we are advancing both breakthrough and continuously improving technologies that perform reliably at commercial scale, deliver measurable environmental benefits, and create durable, long-term value for our customers.”

An environmental engineer by training, Mr. Rollings-Scattergood holds a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Applied Science in Environmental Engineering from the University of Guelph. He is a licensed Professional Engineer in Ontario and has held senior technical and leadership roles with Anaergia in North America, Europe, and Asia. His work has supported the development and commercialization of several of Anaergia’s flagship systems, including OREX® and other high-solids anaerobic digestion and nutrient recovery technologies.

Mr. Rollings-Scattergood has received industry recognition for his contributions to the clean energy sector, including being named to Forbes Magazine’s 30 Under 30: Energy list.

About Anaergia

Anaergia is a pioneering technology company in the RNG sector, with over 300 patents dedicated to converting organic waste into sustainable solutions such as RNG, fertilizer, and water. It is committed to addressing a significant source of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions through cost-effective processes. Our proprietary technologies, combined with our engineering expertise and vast experience in facility design, construction, and operation, position Anaergia as a leader in the RNG industry. With a proven track record of delivering hundreds of innovative projects over the past decade, we are well-equipped to tackle today’s critical resource recovery challenges through diverse project delivery methods. As one of the few companies worldwide offering an integrated portfolio of end-to-end solutions, we effectively combine solid waste processing, wastewater treatment, organics recovery, high-efficiency anaerobic digestion, and biomethane production. Additionally, we operate RNG facilities owned by us, by third parties, or through joint ventures. This comprehensive approach not only reduces environmental impact but also significantly lowers costs associated with waste and wastewater treatment while mitigating GHG emissions.

For further information please see: www.anaergia.com

