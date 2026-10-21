AN2 Therapeutics to Present Phase 2 Design for Epetraborole in Polycythemia Vera at the 18th International Congress on Myeloproliferative Neoplasms

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AN2 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANTX), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics derived from its boron chemistry platform, today announced the presentation of a poster detailing the design of its planned Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating epetraborole in patients with polycythemia vera (PV) at the 18th International Congress on Myeloproliferative Neoplasms being held October 29-30, 2026 in Brooklyn, New York.

Poster Session Details

Title: Phase 2 Study of Oral Epetraborole for Treatment of Phlebotomy-Dependent PV

Date: Thursday, October 29, 2026

Time: 5:45-7:15pm ET

Poster number: 148

About AN2 Therapeutics

AN2 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel small-molecule therapeutics derived from our boron chemistry platform. Our development pipeline spans hematologic diseases, infectious diseases, and oncology with three Phase 2 studies expected to be active in 2026, two preclinical candidates, as well as advanced research programs focused on targets in oncology, bone disorders, and infectious diseases. We are committed to delivering high-impact drugs to patients that address critical unmet needs and improve health outcomes.

Company Contact:

Lucy O. Day

Chief Financial Officer

l.day@an2therapeutics.com

Investor and Media Contact:

Anne Bowdidge

ir@an2therapeutics.com