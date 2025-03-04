AN2 Therapeutics to Present at Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AN2 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANTX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics derived from its boron chemistry platform, today announced that Eric Easom, Co-Founder, Chairman, President and CEO, will present at the Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference.





Details of the event are as follows:

Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference

Eric Easom, Co-Founder, Chairman, President and CEO, will provide a corporate overview on Wednesday, March 12, 2025 at 2:20 pm ET, and members of management will be available for 1X1 meetings.

A webcast of the presentation can be accessed on the Investors section of the AN2 Therapeutics website at www.an2therapeutics.com. An archived replay will be available for at least 30 days following the presentation.

About AN2 Therapeutics, Inc.

AN2 Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics derived from its boron chemistry platform. AN2 has a pipeline of boron-based compounds in development for Chagas disease, NTM, and melioidosis, along with early-stage programs focused on targets in infectious diseases and oncology. For more information, please visit our website at www.an2therapeutics.com.

