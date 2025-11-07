SUBSCRIBE
AN2 Therapeutics to Participate in Fireside Chat at Evercore HealthCONx Conference

November 6, 2025 | 
MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AN2 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANTX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics derived from its boron chemistry platform, today announced that Eric Easom, Co-Founder, Chairman, President and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at the 8th Annual Evercore HealthCONx Conference being held from December 2-4, 2025.



Details of the event are as follows:

Eric Easom, Co-Founder, Chairman, President and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, December 3, 2025 at 10:50 AM ET, and members of management will be available for 1X1 meetings.

A webcast can be accessed on the Investors section of the AN2 Therapeutics website at www.an2therapeutics.com. An archived replay will be available for at least 30 days following the presentation.

About AN2 Therapeutics, Inc.

AN2 Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics derived from its boron chemistry platform. AN2 has a pipeline of boron-based compounds in development for Chagas disease, melioidosis, and NTM lung disease caused by M. abscessus, along with programs focused on targets in oncology and other infectious diseases. We are committed to delivering high-impact drugs to patients that address critical medical needs and improve health outcomes. For more information, please visit our website at www.an2therapeutics.com.


