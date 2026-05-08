SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

AN2 Therapeutics to Participate in 2026 Stifel Virtual Targeted Oncology Forum

May 8, 2026 | 
1 min read

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AN2 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANTX), a biopharmaceutical company advancing novel small molecule therapeutics derived from its boron chemistry platform, today announced that Eric Easom, Co-Founder, Chairman, President and CEO will participate in a fireside chat at the 2026 Stifel Virtual Targeted Oncology Forum on May 19, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET, and members of management will be available for 1x1 meetings.



A webcast can be accessed on the Investors section of the AN2 Therapeutics website at www.an2therapeutics.com. An archived replay will be available for at least 30 days following the presentation.

About AN2 Therapeutics, Inc.

AN2 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel small-molecule therapeutics derived from our boron chemistry platform. Our development pipeline spans hematologic diseases, infectious diseases, and oncology with three Phase 2 studies expected to be active in 2026, two preclinical candidates, as well as advanced research programs focused on targets in oncology, bone disorders, and infectious diseases. We are committed to delivering high-impact drugs to patients that address critical unmet needs and improve health outcomes.


Contacts

COMPANY CONTACT:
Lucy O. Day
Chief Financial Officer
l.day@an2therapeutics.com

INVESTOR AND MEDIA CONTACT:
Anne Bowdidge
ir@an2therapeutics.com

Northern California Pipeline Data
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Business negotiation and cooperation vector concept. Symbol of a deal, handshake, success. Minimal design eps10 illustration.
Weight loss
GSK goes beyond weight-loss with $1B buyout of Chinese siRNA specialist
May 7, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Hands reach out to each other. Handshake. Halftone retro hands. Body parts cut out of newspaper. Hands tied with thread. Shaking hands. Make a deal. Successful agreement. Modern collage
Deals
Bayer ends multi-year M&A drought with up to $2.45B Perfuse buy
May 6, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Stones in calm water with evening sun
Earnings
Vertex’s quiet Q1 is calm before potentially ‘iconic’ renal evolution
May 5, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pruning tree branches. Gloved hands hold a branch and cutting shears, the gardener takes care of the park. Vector illustration.
Pipeline
AstraZeneca prunes asthma, rare disease pipeline, cultivates cancer portfolio
April 30, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac