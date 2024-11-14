SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

AN2 Therapeutics to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

November 14, 2024 | 
1 min read

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AN2 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANTX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics derived from its boron chemistry platform, today announced that company management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in December.


Details of the events are as follows:

7th Annual Evercore HealthCONx Conference, December 3-5, 2024

  • Eric Easom, Co-Founder, Chairman, President and CEO, will provide a corporate overview on Wednesday, December 4 at 8:20am ET

Oppenheimer’s Movers in Rare Disease Summit, December 12, 2024

  • Members of management will be available for 1X1 meetings on Thursday, December 12, 2024

A webcast of the Evercore HealthCONx Conference presentation can be accessed on the Investors section of the AN2 Therapeutics website at www.an2therapeutics.com. An archived replay will be available for at least 30 days following the presentation.

About AN2 Therapeutics, Inc.

AN2 Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics derived from its boron chemistry platform. AN2 has a pipeline of boron-based compounds in development for Chagas disease, NTM, and melioidosis, along with early-stage programs focused on targets in infectious diseases and oncology. For more information, please visit our website at www.an2therapeutics.com.

Contacts

COMPANY CONTACT:
Lucy O. Day
Chief Financial Officer
l.day@an2therapeutics.com

INVESTOR AND MEDIA CONTACT:
Anne Bowdidge
ir@an2therapeutics.com

California Events
AN2 Therapeutics, Inc.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Illustration of hand holding trophy with people coming out of trophy and celebrating
Job Trends
BioSpace Announces 2025 Best Places to Work in Biopharma
November 12, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Madrid, Spain cityscape at Calle de Alcala and Gran Via.
Alzheimer’s
Leqembi, Kisunla and Beyond: The Next Wave of Alzheimer’s at CTAD 2024
November 11, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Young Woman Standing In Front Of Exit Door. Full Length, Vector, Illustration, Flat Design, Character.
Layoffs
Viracta Therapeutics Cuts 42% of Staff as Part of Resource Reprioritization
November 7, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
illustration of lymphocytes
CAR T
CAR T and Related Therapies Home In on Autoimmune Disease
November 4, 2024
 · 
9 min read
 · 
Shawna Williams