AN2 Therapeutics to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AN2 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANTX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics derived from its boron chemistry platform, today announced that company management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in December.





Details of the events are as follows:

7th Annual Evercore HealthCONx Conference, December 3-5, 2024

Eric Easom, Co-Founder, Chairman, President and CEO, will provide a corporate overview on Wednesday, December 4 at 8:20am ET

Oppenheimer’s Movers in Rare Disease Summit, December 12, 2024

Members of management will be available for 1X1 meetings on Thursday, December 12, 2024

A webcast of the Evercore HealthCONx Conference presentation can be accessed on the Investors section of the AN2 Therapeutics website at www.an2therapeutics.com. An archived replay will be available for at least 30 days following the presentation.

About AN2 Therapeutics, Inc.

AN2 Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics derived from its boron chemistry platform. AN2 has a pipeline of boron-based compounds in development for Chagas disease, NTM, and melioidosis, along with early-stage programs focused on targets in infectious diseases and oncology. For more information, please visit our website at www.an2therapeutics.com.

Contacts



COMPANY CONTACT:

Lucy O. Day

Chief Financial Officer

l.day@an2therapeutics.com

INVESTOR AND MEDIA CONTACT:

Anne Bowdidge

ir@an2therapeutics.com