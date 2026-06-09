Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Announces Poster Presentations at ENDO 2026

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$AMLX--Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMLX) (“Amylyx” or the “Company”) today announced two poster presentations at the upcoming Endocrine Society’s Annual Meeting (ENDO 2026), taking place June 13-16, 2026, in Chicago, IL.

The first presentation characterizes the overall burden of post-bariatric hypoglycemia (PBH) in the U.S. on healthcare resource utilization, economic impact, and quality of life. The second presentation describes participant-centric trial design considerations for the pivotal Phase 3 LUCIDITY clinical trial of avexitide, an investigational, first-in-class glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor antagonist for the treatment of PBH.

The ENDO 2026 presentation details are as follows:

Abstract Title: Characterizing the Burden of Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia in the United States

Presenter: Colleen Craig, MD

Poster Number: SUN-570

Session Title: Diabetes and Vascular Disease: Hypoglycemia II

Date and Time: Sunday, June 14, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. CT

Abstract Title: Participant-Informed Design Considerations in Phase 3 LUCIDITY Trial of Avexitide for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia

Presenter: Marilyn Tan, MD

Poster Number: MON-617

Session Title: Diabetes and Vascular Disease: Hypoglycemia III

Date and Time: Monday, June 15, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. CT

About Avexitide

Avexitide is an investigational, first-in-class glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor antagonist that has been evaluated in five Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for post-bariatric hypoglycemia (PBH) and has also been studied in congenital hyperinsulinism (HI). The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted avexitide Breakthrough Therapy Designation for both indications, Rare Pediatric Disease Designation in congenital HI, and Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of hyperinsulinemic hypoglycemia (which includes PBH and congenital HI). In PBH, an exaggerated GLP-1 response leads to excessive insulin secretion, resulting in recurrent hypoglycemic events. Avexitide is a GLP-1 receptor antagonist designed to competitively bind to the GLP-1 receptor on pancreatic islet beta cells and inhibit the exaggerated GLP-1-driven insulin response characteristic of PBH, reducing inappropriate insulin secretion and stabilizing blood glucose levels. In two Phase 2 PBH clinical trials, avexitide demonstrated highly statistically significant reductions in hypoglycemic events.

About Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia (PBH)

PBH is a chronic metabolic condition that is estimated to affect approximately 8% of people in the U.S. who have undergone the two most common types of bariatric surgery, sleeve gastrectomy and Roux-en-Y gastric bypass (approximately 160,000 people in the U.S.). PBH is thought to be driven by an exaggerated glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) response, primarily in response to food intake, leading to persistent, recurrent, and often debilitating rapid drops in blood glucose, known as hypoglycemia. The American Diabetes Association (ADA) recognizes hypoglycemia as a potential medical emergency because low blood glucose levels can compromise the body’s ability to maintain essential physiologic processes. In addition, hypoglycemia in the context of PBH may manifest as neuroglycopenia – an inadequate supply of glucose to the brain – which can cause confusion, cognitive dysfunction, loss of consciousness, and seizures. PBH can be associated with substantial disability, compromising safety, disrupting independent living, and affecting nutritional status and overall quality of life. Despite the substantial burden, there are currently no FDA-approved therapies for PBH.

About the LUCIDITY Trial

LUCIDITY (NCT06747468) is a 78-participant, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of avexitide in participants with PBH following RYGB surgery. The Phase 3 trial is being conducted at 21 sites in the U.S. Participants were randomized 3:2 to receive either 90 mg of avexitide subcutaneously once daily or placebo. The trial includes an up to six-week screening period, including a three-week run-in period, a 16-week double-blind treatment period, and an open-label extension (OLE) period with a duration of 32 weeks. The primary efficacy objective of LUCIDITY is to evaluate the FDA-agreed upon primary outcome of reduction in the composite of Level 2 and Level 3 hypoglycemic events through Week 16. Safety and tolerability will also be evaluated.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

At Amylyx, our mission is to usher in a new era of treating diseases with high unmet needs. Where others see challenges, we see opportunities that we pursue with urgency, rigorous science, and unwavering commitment to the communities we serve. We are currently focused on four investigational therapies across several endocrine conditions and neurodegenerative diseases in which we believe can make the greatest impact. For more information, visit amylyx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X. For investors, please visit investors.amylyx.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, Amylyx’s expectations regarding: the potential of avexitide as a treatment for PBH or any other conditions. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risks that contribute to the uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements include: the success, cost, and timing of Amylyx’s program development activities; Amylyx’s ability to execute on its regulatory development plans and expectations regarding the timing of results from its planned data announcements and initiation of clinical studies; the risk that early-stage results may not reflect later-stage results; Amylyx’s ability to fund operations, and the impact that global macroeconomic uncertainty, geopolitical instability, and public health events will have on Amylyx’s operations, as well as the risks and uncertainties set forth in Amylyx’s United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including Amylyx’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and subsequent filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Amylyx undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

Media

Amylyx Media Team

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Investors

Lindsey Allen

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

(857) 320-6244

Investors@amylyx.com