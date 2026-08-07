Amsino Awarded Vizient Contract for Enteral Syringes

POMONA, Calif., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amsino International, Inc. is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a contract with Vizient® for enteral syringes, effective August 1, 2026.

Amsino manufactures enteral syringes in both North America and overseas, supporting a dual-source manufacturing strategy designed to enhance supply continuity and reduce risk for healthcare providers. The program leverages manufacturing redundancies across multiple facilities to strengthen supply chain resiliency and help ensure uninterrupted product availability during periods of market volatility or disruption.

Amsino's enteral syringe portfolio is designed to support safe and efficient enteral medication delivery and feeding practices across a variety of clinical settings. Backed by Amsino's vertically integrated manufacturing model and growing North American supply infrastructure, they continue to invest in supply resiliency, operational redundancy, and long-term customer partnerships.

"We are proud to continue strengthening our relationship with Vizient and its client facilities," said Jeff Reid, Amsino's President of North America. "This agreement reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering dependable products, responsive customer support, and a resilient supply chain that healthcare providers can count on."

Amsino remains focused on supporting healthcare systems through continued investment in manufacturing capacity, quality systems, and customer-focused innovation across its enteral feeding and medication delivery product lines.

For additional information about Amsino's enteral feeding portfolio, please visit www.amsino.com.

About Amsino

Amsino International, Inc. is a global medical device manufacturer and supplier focused on delivering high-quality, reliable products to healthcare providers. With a strong emphasis on innovation, supply resiliency, and customer partnership, Amsino supports hospitals and healthcare systems across North America and beyond.

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SOURCE Amsino International