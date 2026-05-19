Amplia Therapeutics Launches First Stage of Registration-Enabling Trial of Narmafotinib

HIGHLIGHTS

New Phase 2b study builds on compelling Phase 1b/2a ACCENT study data to lay foundation for Phase 3 registrational study

Focus on investigating new, daily dosing of narmafotinib in combination with standard regimen of gemcitabine and Abraxane in patients with advanced pancreatic cancer

Accelerated initiation made possible by clinic-ready drug product and resources transitioned from AMPLICITY study

Patient enrolment planned to begin by Q4 2026

Melbourne, Australia, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplia Therapeutics Limited (ASX:ATX; OTCQB:INNMF), (“Amplia” or the “Company”), announces that it is initiating a Phase 2b study of narmafotinib in pancreatic cancer exploring a new dosing regimen. Designed in alignment with FDA feedback, the study will form the basis – and first stage – of a registrational study in this indication given the high existing unmet need for innovative treatments. Narmafotinib is a best-in-class FAK inhibitor that has received orphan drug designation and fast track designation from the U.S. FDA as a potential treatment in pancreatic cancer.

“To-date narmafotinib has shown no significant tolerability burden over chemotherapy alone, and we have observed a range of compelling efficacy signals across responses and survival. This has been achieved with only an intermittent dosing schedule, giving us confidence that moving into daily dosing may further enhance the therapeutic potential of narmafotinib”, said Dr Chris Burns, CEO and Managing Director of Amplia. “We have been able to accelerate this phase of the narmafotinib program with redeployed resources, including drug product, following the wind-down of recruitment in the AMPLICITY trial. We believe our registrational study submission to the FDA will be stronger for the inclusion of this portion of the Phase 2b study and we look forward to further engagement with regulators.”

The study will investigate, for the first time, a daily dosing schedule for narmafotinib, at two dosing levels, with the chemotherapies gemcitabine and Abraxane® in newly diagnosed advanced pancreatic cancer patients. In this first stage, each dosing cohort will have 6 patients (12 patients in total), which will be combined with gemcitabine and Abraxane given on their conventional schedule. In addition to safety and tolerability, pharmacokinetics (PK) and efficacy will be assessed. Exploratory endpoints will include effects on disease biomarkers as well as effects on fibrosis, a key indicator of FAK activity. The study will enroll patients across 3-4 sites in Australia. The Company anticipates patient enrolment will begin by the fourth quarter of this year with the safety, tolerability and PK assessment for the 12 patients completed in the second quarter of 2027.

This ASX announcement was approved and authorized for release by the Board of Amplia Therapeutics.

ABN 16 165 160 841

+61 (0) 3 9123 1140 | info@ampliatx.com

Level 5, 90 William Street, Melbourne VIC 3000 Australia

www.ampliatx.com



Investor Contact:

Dr Chris Burns

Chief Executive Officer

chris@ampliatx.com



U.S. Contact:

Robert Giordano

rjgiordano@ggrouplifesciences.com

+1 917 327 3938 Media Contact:

Tom Trezona, H^CK Acting MD

tom@hck.digital

+61 411 235 692



U.S. Media:

media@ampliatx.com



About Amplia Therapeutics Limited

Amplia Therapeutics Limited is an Australian pharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of Focal Adhesion Kinase (FAK) inhibitors for cancer and fibrosis. FAK is an increasingly important target in the field of cancer and Amplia has a particular development focus in fibrotic cancers such as pancreatic and ovarian cancer. FAK also plays a significant role in a number of chronic diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). For more information visit www.ampliatx.com and follow Amplia on X (@ampliatx) and LinkedIn.

About Narmafotinib

Narmafotinib (AMP945) is the company’s best-in-class inhibitor of the protein FAK, a protein over-expressed in pancreatic cancer and a drug target gaining increasing attention for its role in solid tumors. The drug, which is a highly potent and selective inhibitor of FAK, has shown promising data in a range of preclinical cancer studies. Narmafotinib is currently undergoing a clinical trial (the ACCENT trial) where it is dosed in combination with the chemotherapies gemcitabine and Abraxane in first-line patients with advanced pancreatic cancer. The trial has achieved its desired outcome in achieving a response rate of 36%, superior to chemotherapy alone, and a mOS of 11.1 months has been reported. A second trial – AMPLICITY – is being run at sites in Australia investigating the combination of narmafotinib with the chemotherapy FOLFIRINOX in advanced pancreatic cancer patients.