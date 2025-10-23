Amphista Therapeutics announces three key strategic leadership appointments to drive transition of its Targeted Glue™ protein degraders into clinical development

Appointments for SVP of Clinical Operations, VP of Translational Science, and Head of Project and Portfolio Management will strengthen Amphista’s clinical development capabilities and accelerate its ambition to bring its innovative Targeted Glue™ protein degraders to patients





Cambridge, UK, 23 October 2025 – Amphista Therapeutics, a leader in the discovery of next-generation, Targeted Protein Degradation (TPD) medicines, today announces the appointments of three senior leaders who will drive the advancement of its portfolio of Targeted Glue™ protein degraders into the clinic: Dr. Lisa Butler, Senior Vice President of Clinical Operations, Dr. Alexandra Sevko, Vice President of Translational Science and Nicola Lindsay, Head of Project and Portfolio Management.

“As we prepare to enter the clinic next year with our lead asset, AMX-883, we are delighted to be able to announce the appointment of these three exceptional leaders, said Martin Pass, Chief Development Officer at Amphista. The high-calibre expertise that we have assembled will be instrumental to the successful execution of our clinical programmes, and in establishing a strong foundation to support future growth and deliver on our mission to bring transformative TPD medicines to patients."

Lisa, Alexandra and Nicola bring decades of experience between them spanning early- and late-stage development from leading biotech and pharma companies. Their collective expertise will be key to driving this critical phase of growth for Amphista’s lead programme, AMX-883 for acute myeloid leukaemia (AML), and broader portfolio of Targeted Glue™ protein degraders.

Dr. Lisa Butler, Senior Vice President of Clinical Operations

Dr. Lisa Butler brings over 25 years of clinical research leadership to Amphista, spanning small biotechs and global pharmaceutical companies, including AstraZeneca. She has deep expertise in driving clinical research across multiple therapeutic areas, with a focus on early and late-phase oncology. Her experience in clinical programme delivery, quality oversight, inspection readiness, and ensuring studies are completed on time, within budget, and to the highest standards of data readiness will be key to Amphista’s clinical readiness.

Dr. Alexandra Sevko, Vice President of Translational Science

Dr. Alexandra Sevko brings over 20 years of experience in immuno-oncology and translational research across prestigious academic institutions and industry including Imperial College London, University College London and Adaptimmune. Alexandra will lead Amphista’s translational programme, including all aspects of clinical biomarker development, to generate high quality decision-making data and turn the Company’s cutting edge research into meaningful outcomes for patients.

Nicola Lindsay, Head of Project and Portfolio Management

Nicola Lindsay brings over 25 years of industry experience to Amphista, joining from NodThera. Her career spans roles at leading global pharmaceutical companies, including AstraZeneca, GSK and Pfizer, underscoring her deep expertise and proven track record in the sector. Nicola is a deeply experienced, PMP-certified project manager, having led projects from lead optimisation through to clinical proof-of-concept across multiple therapeutic areas.

Amphista announced the nomination of its first clinical development candidate AMX-883, a BRD9 degrader, for AML in October 2025, which followed announcements unveiling a new mechanism of action for TEAD degradation via FBX022, and for SMARCA2 degradation via induction E3 ligase DCAF16.

About Amphista Therapeutics

At Amphista Therapeutics, we are focused on transforming the lives of patients with severe diseases, including cancer and neurodegenerative disorders, through the discovery of advanced, next generation targeted protein degradation (TPD) medicines. Amphista applies its proprietary Eclipsys™ platform to generate unique, bifunctional Targeted Glue™ therapeutics with a differentiated mechanism and leading drug-like properties. Our portfolio offers the potential to deliver first- and/or best-in-class therapeutics with performance characteristics beyond the limitations of CRBN and VHL-based agents. Amphista was co-founded by Advent Life Sciences and is additionally funded by a premier group of investors including Forbion, Gilde Healthcare, Novartis Venture Fund, SV’s Dementia Discovery Fund and Eli Lilly. For more information, please visit: www.amphista.com

Amphista, Eclipsys, Targeted Glue, Targeted Glues and the Amphista logo are all trademarks or registered trademarks of Amphista Therapeutics Limited.

For more information please contact:

Amphista Therapeutics

John Goodall

Email: Info@amphista.com

ICR Healthcare

Amber Fennell, Namrata Taak,

Emily Johnson

Email: Amphista@icrhealthcare.com

Tel: +44 (0)20 3709 5813