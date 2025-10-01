SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Amneal to Report Third Quarter 2025 Results on October 30, 2025

October 1, 2025 | 
1 min read

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRX) (“Amneal” or the “Company”), a global biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the Company will release its third quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, October 30, 2025, prior to market open. The Company will host an audio webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The financial results and live webcast will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.amneal.com. Individuals may register for the webcast by clicking the link here. To access the call through a conference line, dial 1 (833) 470-1428 (in the U.S.) or for a list of toll-free international numbers, visit this here. The access code for the call is 272787. A replay of the conference call will be posted shortly after the call.

About Amneal
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRX), headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ, is a global biopharmaceutical company. We make healthy possible through the development, manufacturing, and distribution of a diverse portfolio of over 280 pharmaceuticals, primarily within the United States. In its Affordable Medicines segment, the Company is expanding across a broad range of complex product categories and therapeutic areas, including injectables and biosimilars. In its Specialty segment, Amneal has a growing portfolio of branded pharmaceuticals focused primarily on central nervous system and endocrine disorders. Through its AvKARE segment, the Company is a distributor of pharmaceuticals and other products for the U.S. federal government, retail, and institutional markets. For more information, please visit www.amneal.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact
Anthony DiMeo
VP, Investor Relations
anthony.dimeo@amneal.com


New Jersey Earnings
Amneal Pharmaceuticals
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Illustration of sea storm waves
Layoffs
Layoffs From Just 6 Pharmas Could Wipe Out Over 39,000 Jobs
September 18, 2025
 · 
9 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Boss kick fired employee away form office. concept of lay off or underperform, failure or mistake
Layoffs
Generation Bio Boots 90% of Staff Amid Dwindling Cash Reserves
August 13, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Gilead's headquarters in Silicon Valley
Earnings
Gilead Confident in PrEP Franchise Even Amid Preventive Task Force Uncertainties
August 8, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Man in low poly style before important choice stock illustration, decision, triple, three
Earnings
Lilly Faces Triple Threat of Drug Pricing Pressure as CEO Emphasizes Value
August 7, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong