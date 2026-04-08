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Amneal to Report First Quarter 2026 Results on May 1, 2026

April 8, 2026 | 
1 min read

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRX) (“Amneal” or the “Company”), today announced that the Company will release its first quarter 2026 financial results on Friday, May 1, 2026, prior to market open. The Company will host an audio webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The financial results and live webcast will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.amneal.com. Individuals may register for the webcast by clicking the link here. To access the call through a conference line, dial 1 (833) 461-5787 (in the U.S.) or for a list of toll-free international numbers, visit this here. The access code for the call is 458312872. A replay of the conference call will be posted shortly after the call.

About Amneal
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRX), headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, is a diversified, global biopharmaceutical leader focused on expanding access to affordable and innovative medicines. Founded in 2002 by brothers and co-CEOs Chirag and Chintu Patel, Amneal was built on the belief that innovation only matters if it’s accessible. Today, Amneal has a diverse and growing portfolio of approximately 300 complex, specialty and biosimilar medicines, delivering over 160 million prescriptions each year, primarily in the United States. Our Affordable Medicines segment spans retail, injectable, and biosimilar products. Our Specialty segment provides branded treatments in neurology, including Parkinson’s disease and migraine, and endocrinology. Our AvKARE segment distributes pharmaceuticals and medical products to U.S. federal, retail, and institutional customers. For more information, visit www.amneal.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact
Anthony DiMeo
VP, Investor Relations
anthony.dimeo@amneal.com


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Amneal Pharmaceuticals
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