Amneal to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences in June 2025

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRX) will participate in two upcoming investor conferences: Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on June 5, 2025, with company presentation at 9:20 AM ET, and Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference on June 10, 2025, with fireside chat at 10:40 AM ET. Chirag Patel, Co-Chief Executive Officer and President, and Tasos Konidaris, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in both conferences. A live webcast will be accessible at https://investors.amneal.com with replays available following both events.

About Amneal

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRX), headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ, is a global biopharmaceutical company. We make healthy possible through the development, manufacturing, and distribution of a diverse portfolio of over 280 pharmaceuticals, primarily within the United States. In its Affordable Medicines segment, the Company is expanding across a broad range of complex product categories and therapeutic areas, including injectables and biosimilars. In its Specialty segment, Amneal has a growing portfolio of branded pharmaceuticals focused primarily on central nervous system and endocrine disorders. Through its AvKARE segment, the Company is a distributor of pharmaceuticals and other products for the U.S. federal government, retail, and institutional markets. For more information, please visit www.amneal.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

