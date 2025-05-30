SUBSCRIBE
Amneal to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences in June 2025

May 30, 2025 | 
BRIDGEWATER, N.J., May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRX) will participate in two upcoming investor conferences: Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on June 5, 2025, with company presentation at 9:20 AM ET, and Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference on June 10, 2025, with fireside chat at 10:40 AM ET. Chirag Patel, Co-Chief Executive Officer and President, and Tasos Konidaris, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in both conferences. A live webcast will be accessible at https://investors.amneal.com with replays available following both events.

About Amneal
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRX), headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ, is a global biopharmaceutical company. We make healthy possible through the development, manufacturing, and distribution of a diverse portfolio of over 280 pharmaceuticals, primarily within the United States. In its Affordable Medicines segment, the Company is expanding across a broad range of complex product categories and therapeutic areas, including injectables and biosimilars. In its Specialty segment, Amneal has a growing portfolio of branded pharmaceuticals focused primarily on central nervous system and endocrine disorders. Through its AvKARE segment, the Company is a distributor of pharmaceuticals and other products for the U.S. federal government, retail, and institutional markets. For more information, please visit www.amneal.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact
Anthony DiMeo
VP, Investor Relations
anthony.dimeo@amneal.com


