Amneal Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

‒ Q2 2025 Net Revenue of $725 million; GAAP Net Income of $22 million; Diluted Income per Share of $0.07 ‒

‒ Adjusted EBITDA of $184 million; Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.25 ‒

‒ Raising 2025 Full Year Guidance ‒

‒ Full Debt Refinancing Reduces Interest Cost and Extends Maturities to 2032 ‒

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRX) (“Amneal” or the “Company”) today announced its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

“Amneal delivered another quarter of solid growth, strong profitability, and we are pleased to raise our full year 2025 guidance. The quarter was also marked by strong commercial uptake of CREXONT® for Parkinson’s disease, and the FDA approval of Brekiya® autoinjector for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults. Finally, we are extremely pleased with the successful completion of our debt refinancing, which was oversubscribed multiple times and will yield substantial interest cost savings while extending maturities. As we maximize our multiple growth drivers across our diversified pharmaceutical business, and strengthen our capital structure, we believe Amneal is exceptionally well-positioned for long-term growth,” said Chirag and Chintu Patel, Co-Chief Executive Officers.

Second Quarter 2025 Results

Net revenue in the second quarter of 2025 was $725 million, an increase of 3% compared to $702 million in the second quarter of 2024. Specialty net revenue increased 23% driven by key branded products, including CREXONT®, RYTARY® and UNITHROID®. Affordable Medicines net revenue increased 1% driven by strong performance of our complex product portfolio and new product launches, partially offset by supply timing. AvKARE net revenue decreased 4% driven by growth in the government label sales channel offset by lower revenue in the distribution channel.

Net income attributable to Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was $22 million in the second quarter of 2025 compared to a net income of $6 million in the second quarter of 2024, reflecting higher revenue and gross profit.

Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2025 was $184 million, an increase of 13% compared to the second quarter of 2024, reflective of higher revenue and gross margin.

Diluted income per share in the second quarter of 2025 was $0.07 compared to diluted income per share of $0.02 for the second quarter of 2024, due to higher operating income and favorable foreign exchange. Adjusted diluted earnings per share in the second quarter of 2025 was $0.25, an increase of 56%, compared to $0.16 for the second quarter of 2024.

The Company presents GAAP and adjusted (non-GAAP) quarterly results. Please refer to the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section and the accompanying GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation tables for more information.

Raising Full Year 2025 Financial Guidance

The Company is raising its previously provided full year 2025 guidance.

Updated Guidance Prior Guidance Net revenue $3.0 billion - $3.1 billion $3.0 billion - $3.1 billion Adjusted EBITDA (1) $665 million - $685 million $650 million - $675 million Adjusted diluted EPS (2) $0.70 - $0.75 $0.65 - $0.70 Operating cash flow $275 million - $305 million $255 million - $285 million Operating cash flow, excluding discrete items (3) $300 million - $330 million $280 million - $310 million Capital expenditures (4) Approximately $100 million Approximately $100 million





(1) Includes 100% of adjusted EBITDA from AvKARE. See also “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below. (2) Accounts for 35% non-controlling interest in AvKARE. Guidance assumes approximately 330 million weighted-average diluted shares outstanding for the year ending December 31, 2025. (3) Excludes discrete items such as legal settlement payments (4) Reflects estimated capital expenditures, net of expected contributions from an alliance partner of $20 million.

Amneal’s 2025 estimates are based on management’s current expectations, including with respect to prescription trends, pricing levels, the timing of future product launches, the costs incurred and benefits realized of restructuring activities, and our long-term strategy. The Company’s financial statements are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). The Company cannot provide a reconciliation between non-GAAP projections and the most directly comparable measures in accordance with GAAP without unreasonable efforts because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of certain significant items required for the reconciliation. The items include, but are not limited to, acquisition-related expenses, restructuring expenses and benefits, asset impairments, legal settlements, and other gains and losses. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on GAAP reported results.

Debt Refinancing Optimizes Capital Structure

On August 1, 2025, Amneal successfully completed a comprehensive debt refinancing. The Company entered into $2.1 billion of new seven-year Term B loans at a rate of SOFR plus 350 basis points and issued $600 million aggregate principal amount of 6.875% senior secured notes due 2032. Net proceeds from these transactions were used to refinance Amneal’s prior Term B loans in full, repay all outstanding borrowings under its asset-based lending (ABL) facility, and cover related fees, premiums, and expenses. This refinancing achieved substantial interest cost reductions and extended maturities to 2032 compared to 2028.

About Amneal

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRX), headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ, is a global biopharmaceutical company. We make healthy possible through the development, manufacturing, and distribution of a diverse portfolio of over 280 pharmaceutical products, primarily within the United States. In our Affordable Medicines segment, we are expanding across a broad range of complex product categories and therapeutic areas, including injectables and biosimilars. In our Specialty segment, we have a growing portfolio of branded pharmaceuticals focused primarily on central nervous system and endocrine disorders. Through our AvKARE segment, the Company is a distributor of pharmaceuticals and other products for the U.S. federal government, retail, and institutional markets. For more information, please visit www.amneal.com.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited; $ in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net revenue $ 724,508 $ 701,780 $ 1,419,928 $ 1,360,971 Cost of goods sold 438,255 451,833 877,784 872,964 Gross profit 286,253 249,947 542,144 488,007 Selling, general and administrative 124,266 116,462 242,554 229,057 Research and development 47,964 36,054 88,004 75,352 Intellectual property legal development expenses 2,017 1,042 3,784 2,026 Restructuring and other charges 1,024 220 1,595 1,690 (Credit) charges related to legal matters, net (390 ) 699 (390 ) 95,058 Other operating (income) expense — — (5,122 ) 100 Operating income 111,372 95,470 211,719 84,724 Other (expense) income: Interest expense, net (65,101 ) (65,719 ) (122,040 ) (131,422 ) Foreign exchange gain (loss), net 8,256 (262 ) 12,503 (1,459 ) Increase in tax receivable agreement liability (4,420 ) (13,444 ) (15,107 ) (15,392 ) Other income, net 1,604 4,360 2,122 8,432 Total other expense, net (59,661 ) (75,065 ) (122,522 ) (139,841 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 51,711 20,405 89,197 (55,117 ) Provision for income taxes 16,101 3,618 28,969 9,774 Net income (loss) 35,610 16,787 60,228 (64,891 ) Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (13,193 ) (10,793 ) (25,616 ) (20,758 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ 22,417 $ 5,994 $ 34,612 $ (85,649 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Class A common stockholders: Basic $ 0.07 $ 0.02 $ 0.11 $ (0.28 ) Diluted $ 0.07 $ 0.02 $ 0.11 $ (0.28 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 313,739 309,117 312,404 308,198 Diluted 322,363 318,957 323,171 308,198





Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited; $ in thousands) June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 71,544 $ 110,552 Restricted cash 9,642 7,868 Trade accounts receivable, net 807,637 775,731 Inventories 608,973 612,454 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 85,304 80,717 Related party receivables 1,592 484 Total current assets 1,584,692 1,587,806 Property, plant and equipment, net 440,327 424,908 Goodwill 597,406 597,436 Intangible assets, net 649,547 732,377 Operating lease right-of-use assets 33,241 31,388 Operating lease right-of-use assets - related party 17,658 10,964 Financing lease right-of-use assets 55,068 56,433 Other assets 44,849 60,133 Total assets $ 3,422,788 $ 3,501,445 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Deficiency Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 666,817 $ 735,450 Current portion of liabilities for legal matters 41,515 31,755 Revolving credit facility 290,000 100,000 Current portion of long-term debt, net 31,175 224,213 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 8,223 9,435 Current portion of operating lease liabilities - related party 2,701 3,396 Current portion of financing lease liabilities 3,307 3,211 Related party payables - short term 63,396 22,311 Total current liabilities 1,107,134 1,129,771 Long-term debt, net 2,146,403 2,161,790 Operating lease liabilities 27,623 24,814 Operating lease liabilities - related party 16,441 9,391 Financing lease liabilities 56,020 56,889 Related party payables - long term 15,607 50,900 Liabilities for legal matters - long term 74,477 85,479 Other long-term liabilities 25,814 26,949 Total long-term liabilities 2,362,385 2,416,212 Redeemable non-controlling interests 65,802 64,974 Total stockholders’ deficiency (112,533 ) (109,512 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficiency $ 3,422,788 $ 3,501,445





Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited; $ in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 60,228 $ (64,891 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 120,272 111,100 Unrealized foreign currency (gain) loss (11,813 ) 2,080 Amortization of debt issuance costs and discount 13,686 14,252 Reclassification of cash flow hedge (5,876 ) (13,031 ) Intangible asset impairment charges — 920 Stock-based compensation 15,532 13,446 Inventory provision 38,432 41,493 Other operating charges and credits, net 2,254 (1,431 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable, net (32,615 ) (155,843 ) Inventories (36,039 ) (35,447 ) Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other assets (10,015 ) (8,418 ) Related party receivables (1,108 ) (628 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities (67,004 ) 122,026 Related party payables 5,293 9,619 Net cash provided by operating activities 91,227 35,247 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (35,992 ) (19,824 ) Acquisition of intangible assets (5,100 ) (10,450 ) Deposits for future acquisition of property, plant and equipment (4,632 ) (940 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 1,379 — Proceeds from sale of subsidiary — 4,989 Net cash used in investing activities (44,345 ) (26,225 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments of principal on debt, revolving credit facilities, financing leases and other (251,076 ) (78,877 ) Borrowings on revolving credit facilities 218,000 48,000 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 754 386 Employee payroll tax withholding on restricted stock unit and performance stock unit vesting (21,828 ) (7,371 ) Tax and other distributions to non-controlling interests (24,958 ) (8,883 ) Payment of principal on notes payable - related party — (11,496 ) Payments of deferred financing and refinancing costs (1,745 ) — Net cash used in financing activities (80,853 ) (58,241 ) Effect of foreign exchange rate on cash (777 ) (266 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (34,748 ) (49,485 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - beginning of period 118,420 99,107 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - end of period $ 83,672 $ 49,622 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 71,544 $ 43,769 Restricted cash - end of period 9,642 5,853 Long-term restricted cash included in other assets - end of period 2,486 — Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - end of period $ 83,672 $ 49,622





Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations (unaudited, $ in thousands) Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Year Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 2024 Net income (loss) $ 35,610 $ 16,787 $ 60,228 $ (64,891 ) $ (73,876 ) Adjusted to add: Interest expense, net 65,101 65,719 122,040 131,422 258,595 Provision for income taxes 16,101 3,618 28,969 9,774 18,863 Depreciation and amortization 60,113 55,572 120,272 111,100 236,191 EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 176,925 $ 141,696 $ 331,509 $ 187,405 $ 439,773 Adjusted to add (deduct): Stock-based compensation expense 8,274 6,725 15,402 13,231 27,552 Acquisition, site closure, and idle facility

expenses (1) 1,203 579 2,444 1,023 2,112 Restructuring and other charges 1,024 131 1,595 1,601 2,265 (Credit) charges related to legal matters,

net (2) (390 ) 699 (390 ) 95,058 96,692 Asset impairment charges 36 — 104 1,015 1,372 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (8,256 ) 262 (12,503 ) 1,459 6,846 Increase in tax receivable agreement

liability 4,420 13,444 15,107 15,392 50,680 Other (3) 424 (1,325 ) 370 (1,622 ) 150 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 183,660 $ 162,211 $ 353,638 $ 314,562 $ 627,442





Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations (unaudited, $ in thousands) Calculation of Net Debt and Net Leverage June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Term Loan Due 2025 $ — $ 191,979 Term Loan Due 2028 2,263,460 2,292,856 Amended New Revolving Credit Facility 290,000 100,000 Gross debt (4) $ 2,553,460 $ 2,584,835 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 71,544 110,552 Net debt (Non-GAAP) (5) $ 2,481,916 $ 2,474,283 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) Year ended December 31, 2024 $ 627,442 $ 627,442 Less: Six months ended June 30, 2024 314,562 Add: Six months ended June 30, 2025 353,638 Last twelve months ended June 30, 2025 $ 666,518 Last Twelve Months Ended

June 30, 2025 Year Ended December 31, 2024 Net leverage (Non-GAAP) (6) 3.7x 3.9x





Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations (unaudited; $ in thousands, except per share amounts) Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Net Income and Calculation of Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income (loss) $ 35,610 $ 16,787 $ 60,228 $ (64,891 ) Adjusted to add (deduct): Non-cash interest 7,411 547 7,745 629 GAAP provision for income taxes 16,101 3,618 28,969 9,774 Amortization 44,820 38,818 89,094 77,489 Stock-based compensation expense 8,274 6,725 15,402 13,231 Acquisition, site closure expenses, and idle facility expenses (1) 1,189 579 2,416 1,023 Restructuring and other charges 1,017 131 1,588 1,584 (Credit) charges related to legal matters, including

interest, net (2) (390 ) 699 (390 ) 95,185 Asset impairment charges 36 — 104 1,015 Increase in tax receivable agreement liability 4,420 13,444 15,107 15,392 Other (3) 424 (1,325 ) 380 (1,622 ) Provision for income taxes (7) (26,089 ) (17,800 ) (48,854 ) (32,141 ) Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (13,193 ) (10,793 ) (25,616 ) (20,758 ) Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) $ 79,630 $ 51,430 $ 146,173 $ 95,910 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding (Non-GAAP) (8) 322,363 318,957 323,170 317,758 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP) $ 0.25 $ 0.16 $ 0.45 $ 0.30





Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(unaudited) Explanations for Non-GAAP Reconciliations (1) Acquisition, site closure, and idle facility expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 primarily included costs related to a planned facility closure and rent for vacated properties. Acquisition, site closure, and idle facility expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and the year ended December 31, 2024 primarily included rent for vacated properties. (2) For the six months ended June 30, 2024 and the year ended December 31, 2024, charges related to legal matters, net were primarily associated with a settlement in principle on the primary financial terms for a nationwide resolution to the opioids cases that have been filed and that might have been filed against the Company by political subdivisions and Native American tribes across the United States. (3) System implementation expense of $0.9 million, formerly included in its own caption in the non-GAAP reconciliations, for the three months ended June 30, 2024 has been reclassified to the caption “other” to conform to the current period presentation. System implementation expense of $1.8 million and change in the fair value of contingent consideration of $0.1 million, formerly included in their own captions in the non-GAAP reconciliations, for the six months ended June 30, 2024 have been reclassified to the caption “other” to conform to the current period presentation. System implementation expense of $2.4 million and change in the fair value of contingent consideration of ($0.9 million), formerly included in their own captions in the non-GAAP reconciliations, for the year ended December 31, 2024 have been reclassified to the caption “other” to conform to the current period presentation. (4) See “Note 15. Debt” in the Company’s 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K for additional information. (5) Net debt was calculated as the total outstanding principal on the Company’s debt less cash and cash equivalents. (6) Net leverage was calculated by dividing net debt as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 by adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months ended June 30, 2025 and year ended December 31, 2024, respectively. (7) The non-GAAP effective tax rates for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 were 24.7% and 25.0%, respectively. The non-GAAP effective tax rates for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 were 25.7% and 25.1%, respectively. (8) Weighted average diluted shares outstanding for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 consisted of fully diluted Class A common stock (inclusive of the effect of dilutive securities).





Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Affordable Medicines Segment Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results (1) (unaudited; $ in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 As Reported Adjustments Non-GAAP As Reported Adjustments Non-GAAP Net revenue $ 433,425 $ — $ 433,425 $ 427,328 $ — $ 427,328 Cost of goods sold (2) 252,646 (11,171 ) 241,475 260,903 (11,444 ) 249,459 Gross profit 180,779 11,171 191,950 166,425 11,444 177,869 Gross margin % 41.7 % 44.3 % 38.9 % 41.6 % Selling, general and administrative (3) 34,226 (2,183 ) 32,043 31,627 (1,591 ) 30,036 Research and development (4) 41,899 (777 ) 41,122 31,703 (584 ) 31,119 Intellectual property legal development expenses 1,978 — 1,978 1,032 — 1,032 Restructuring and other charges 683 (683 ) — 53 (53 ) — (Credit) charges related to legal matters, net (390 ) 390 — 699 (699 ) — Operating income $ 102,383 $ 14,424 $ 116,807 $ 101,311 $ 14,371 $ 115,682





(1) Revenue, cost of goods sold, and gross profit from the sale of Amneal products by AvKARE were included in our Affordable Medicines segment. (2) Adjustments for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, were comprised of stock-based compensation expense ($0.9 million in each period) and amortization expense ($10.3 million and $10.5 million). (3) Adjustments for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, were comprised of stock-based compensation expense ($1.6 million and $1.0 million) and site closure costs ($0.6 million in each period). (4) Adjustments for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 were comprised of stock-based compensation expense.





Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Affordable Medicines Segment Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results (1) (unaudited; $ in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 As Reported Adjustments Non-GAAP As Reported Adjustments Non-GAAP Net revenue $ 848,133 $ — $ 848,133 $ 818,622 $ — $ 818,622 Cost of goods sold (2) 495,279 (22,046 ) 473,233 500,825 (23,712 ) 477,113 Gross profit 352,854 22,046 374,900 317,797 23,712 341,509 Gross margin % 41.6 % 44.2 % 38.8 % 41.7 % Selling, general and administrative (3) 67,941 (3,999 ) 63,942 64,712 (3,320 ) 61,392 Research and development (4) 72,879 (1,466 ) 71,413 66,074 (1,239 ) 64,835 Intellectual property legal development expenses 3,691 — 3,691 1,992 — 1,992 Restructuring and other charges 683 (683 ) — 53 (53 ) — (Credit) charges related to legal matters, net (5) (390 ) 390 — 95,058 (95,058 ) — Other operating income (5,122 ) — (5,122 ) — — — Operating income $ 213,172 $ 27,804 $ 240,976 $ 89,908 $ 123,382 $ 213,290





(1) Revenue, cost of goods sold, and gross profit from the sale of Amneal products by AvKARE were included in our Affordable Medicines segment. (2) Adjustments for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, were comprised of stock-based compensation expense ($1.8 million in each period), amortization expense ($20.1 million and $20.9 million), and asset impairment charges ($0.1 million and $1.0 million). (3) Adjustments for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, were comprised of stock-based compensation expense ($2.9 million and $2.3 million) and site closure costs ($1.1 million and $1.0 million). (4) Adjustments for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 were comprised of stock-based compensation expense. (5) Adjustment for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was primarily associated with a settlement in principle on the primary financial terms for a nationwide resolution to the opioids cases that have been filed and that might have been filed against the Company by political subdivisions and Native American tribes across the United States.





Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Specialty Segment Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results (unaudited; $ in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 As Reported Adjustments Non-GAAP As Reported Adjustments Non-GAAP Net revenue $ 128,043 $ — $ 128,043 $ 104,041 $ — $ 104,041 Cost of goods sold (1) 55,795 (32,880 ) 22,915 46,142 (25,977 ) 20,165 Gross profit 72,248 32,880 105,128 57,899 25,977 83,876 Gross margin % 56.4 % 82.1 % 55.7 % 80.6 % Selling, general and administrative (2) 30,314 (486 ) 29,828 26,610 (317 ) 26,293 Research and development (3) 6,065 (796 ) 5,269 4,351 (259 ) 4,092 Intellectual property legal development expenses 39 — 39 10 — 10 Restructuring and other charges 341 (341 ) — 78 (78 ) — Operating income $ 35,489 $ 34,503 $ 69,992 $ 26,850 $ 26,631 $ 53,481





(1) Adjustments for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 were comprised of amortization expense. (2) Adjustments for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 were comprised of stock-based compensation expense. (3) Adjustments for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, were comprised of stock-based compensation expense ($0.1 million and $0.3 million) and site closure costs ($0.7 million and none).





Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Specialty Segment Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results (unaudited; $ in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 As Reported Adjustments Non-GAAP As Reported Adjustments Non-GAAP Net revenue $ 236,340 $ — $ 236,340 $ 209,275 $ — $ 209,275 Cost of goods sold (1) 108,878 (65,520 ) 43,358 90,942 (51,955 ) 38,987 Gross profit 127,462 65,520 192,982 118,333 51,955 170,288 Gross margin % 53.9 % 81.7 % 56.5 % 81.4 % Selling, general and administrative (2) 61,292 (831 ) 60,461 51,806 (588 ) 51,218 Research and development (3) 15,125 (1,587 ) 13,538 9,278 (543 ) 8,735 Intellectual property legal development expenses 93 — 93 34 — 34 Restructuring and other charges 471 (471 ) — 1,024 (1,024 ) — Other operating expense — — — 100 (100 ) — Operating income $ 50,481 $ 68,409 $ 118,890 $ 56,091 $ 54,210 $ 110,301





(1) Adjustments for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 were comprised of amortization expense. (2) Adjustments for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 were comprised of stock-based compensation expense. (3) Adjustments for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, were comprised of stock-based compensation expense ($0.2 million and $0.5 million) and site closure costs ($1.4 million and none).





Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AvKARE Segment Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results (1) (unaudited; $ in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 As Reported Adjustments Non-GAAP As Reported Adjustments Non-GAAP Net revenue $ 163,040 $ — $ 163,040 $ 170,411 $ — $ 170,411 Cost of goods sold 129,814 — 129,814 144,788 — 144,788 Gross profit 33,226 — 33,226 25,623 — 25,623 Gross margin % 20.4 % 20.4 % 15.0 % 15.0 % Selling, general and administrative (2) 15,079 (2,700 ) 12,379 14,642 (3,546 ) 11,096 Operating income $ 18,147 $ 2,700 $ 20,847 $ 10,981 $ 3,546 $ 14,527





(1) Revenue, cost of goods sold, and gross profit from the sale of Amneal products by AvKARE were included in our Affordable Medicines segment. (2) Adjustments for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 were comprised of amortization expense.





Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AvKARE Segment Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results (1) (unaudited; $ in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 As Reported Adjustments Non-GAAP As Reported Adjustments Non-GAAP Net revenue $ 335,455 $ — $ 335,455 $ 333,074 $ — $ 333,074 Cost of goods sold 273,627 — 273,627 281,197 — 281,197 Gross profit 61,828 — 61,828 51,877 — 51,877 Gross margin % 18.4 % 18.4 % 15.6 % 15.6 % Selling, general and administrative (2) 30,773 (5,400 ) 25,373 29,549 (7,091 ) 22,458 Operating income $ 31,055 $ 5,400 $ 36,455 $ 22,328 $ 7,091 $ 29,419



