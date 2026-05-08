AMN Healthcare Announces First Quarter 2026 Results

Quarterly revenue of $1.378 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $166 million;

GAAP income of $1.59/share and adjusted EPS of $2.10

DALLAS, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE: AMN), the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare organizations across the United States, today announced its first quarter 2026 financial results. Financial highlights are as follows:

Dollars in millions, except per share amounts.

Q1 2026 % Change Q1 2025 Revenue $1,378.4 100% Gross profit $368.8 86% Net income $62.2 nm GAAP diluted EPS $1.59 nm Adjusted diluted EPS* $2.10 366% Adjusted EBITDA* $166.1 159%

* See “Non-GAAP Measures” below for a discussion of our use of non-GAAP items and the table entitled “Non-GAAP Reconciliation Tables” for a reconciliation of non-GAAP items.

Business Highlights

First quarter revenue and earnings exceeded guidance with labor disruption, travel nurse, allied, and international nurse exceeding expectations.

Travel nursing volume and revenue grew year over year for the first time since 2022.

Allied, schools, international nurse, and search also delivered year-over-year revenue growth.

Cash flow from operations of $562 million and our quarter-end cash balance of $561 million benefited from favorable timing of working capital related to recent labor disruption events.

We ended the quarter with $750 million of debt, an undrawn revolving credit facility and a leverage ratio, calculated under the terms of our credit agreement, of 1.6x.

“Our first quarter performance demonstrated strong execution across AMN, with results exceeding our expectations and guidance while navigating a dynamic market environment,” said Cary Grace, President and Chief Executive Officer of AMN Healthcare. “We delivered solid underlying growth in Nurse and Allied Solutions, saw momentum return in international staffing and search, and continued to advance our technology-enabled workforce solutions. The AMN team did an outstanding job supporting our clients and healthcare professionals, demonstrating the power of our enhanced technology platform and solutions to deliver at our highest level since the pandemic.”

First Quarter 2026 Results

Consolidated revenue for the quarter was $1.378 billion, a 100% increase from prior year and an 84% increase from the prior quarter. Net income was $62 million (4.5% of revenue), or $1.59 per diluted share, compared with net loss of $1 million (0.2% of revenue), or ($0.03) per diluted share in the first quarter of 2025. Adjusted diluted EPS in the first quarter was $2.10 compared with $0.45 in the same quarter a year ago.

Revenue for the Nurse and Allied Solutions segment was $1.127 billion, higher by 173% year over year and up 130% from the prior quarter. Travel nurse staffing revenue was higher by 12% year over year and 16% sequentially. Allied division revenue increased 3% year over year and sequentially. Labor disruption events contributed $722 million revenue in the quarter.

The Physician and Leadership Solutions segment reported revenue of $164 million, down 6% year over year and 3% lower sequentially. Locum tenens revenue was $131 million, down 7% year over year and 4% sequentially. Interim leadership revenue was down by 4% year over year and 5% lower sequentially. Our search businesses saw revenue increase by 4% both year over year and sequentially.

Technology and Workforce Solutions segment revenue was $87 million, a decrease of 15% year over year and 1% sequentially. Language services revenue was $69 million in the quarter, down 8% from the prior year and down 1% sequentially. Vendor management systems revenue was $16 million, 18% lower year over year and down 2% from the prior quarter.

Consolidated gross margin was 26.8%, 190 basis points lower year over year and up 70 basis points sequentially. Higher margins in the Nurse and Allied Solutions and Technology and Workforce Solutions segments drove the sequential improvement.

Consolidated SG&A expenses were $218 million, or 15.8% of revenue, compared with $148 million, or 21.4% of revenue, in the same quarter last year. SG&A was $152 million, or 20.3% of revenue, in the previous quarter. The year-over-year increase in SG&A costs was driven primarily by expenses related to the large labor disruption events in the quarter.

Income from operations was $117 million with an operating margin of 8.5%, compared with income of $13 million and 1.8%, respectively, in the same quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA was $166 million, a year-over-year increase of 159%. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 12.1%, 280 basis points higher than the year-ago period.

At March 31, 2026, cash and cash equivalents totaled $561 million. Cash flow from operations was $562 million for the first quarter. The cash balance and cash flow benefited from favorable timing of working capital related to labor disruption events resulting in $367 million of client deposits at quarter end that will be settled in the coming months. Capital expenditures were $7 million. The Company ended the quarter with total debt outstanding of $750 million with nothing drawn on our revolving credit facility.

Second Quarter 2026 Outlook

Metric Guidance* Consolidated revenue $620 - $635 million Gross margin 28.0% - 28.5% SG&A as percentage of revenue 23.0% - 23.5% Operating margin (0.6%) - 0.1% Adjusted EBITDA margin 6.7% - 7.2%

*Note: Guidance percentage metrics are approximate. For a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA margin, see the table entitled “Reconciliation of Guidance Operating Margin to Guidance Adjusted EBITDA Margin” below.

Revenue in the second quarter of 2026 is expected to be 4-6% lower than the prior year, or down 3-5% excluding labor disruption revenue of approximately $10 million this quarter compared with $16 million in the second quarter of 2025. Nurse and Allied Solutions segment revenue is expected to be down 0-2% year over year. Physician and Leadership Solutions segment revenue is expected to be down 6-8% year over year. Technology and Workforce Solutions segment revenue is projected to be down 14-16% year over year, including a (4%) effect from the divestiture of Smart Square at the beginning of third quarter 2025.

Second quarter estimates for certain other financial items include depreciation of $15 million, depreciation in cost of revenue of $2.5 million, non-cash amortization expense of $18 million, share-based compensation expense of $7 million, integration and other expenses of $3 million, interest expense of $8 million, marginal adjusted tax rate of 28%, and 39.3 million diluted average shares outstanding.

Conference Call on May 7, 2026

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE: AMN) will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2026 financial results and second quarter 2026 outlook on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the call can be accessed through AMN Healthcare’s website at http://ir.amnhealthcare.com. Interested parties may participate live via telephone by registering at this link . Registrants will receive confirmation and dial-in details. Following the conclusion of the call, a replay of the webcast will be available at the Company’s investor relations website.

About AMN Healthcare

AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare organizations across the United States. The Company provides access to the most comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals through its innovative recruitment strategies and breadth of career opportunities. With insights and expertise, AMN Healthcare helps providers optimize their workforce to successfully reduce complexity, increase efficiency and improve patient outcomes. AMN total talent solutions include managed services programs, clinical and interim healthcare leaders, temporary staffing, direct hire and retained search solutions, vendor management systems, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling, language interpretation services, revenue cycle solutions, credentialing, and other services. Clients include acute-care hospitals, community health centers and clinics, physician practice groups, retail and urgent care centers, home health facilities, schools, and many other healthcare settings. AMN Healthcare is committed to fostering and maintaining a diverse team that reflects the communities we serve. Our commitment to the inclusion of many different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives enables our innovation and leadership in the healthcare services industry.

The Company’s common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “AMN.” For more information about AMN Healthcare, visit www.amnhealthcare.com, where the Company posts news releases, investor presentations, webcasts, SEC filings and other material information. The Company also utilizes email alerts and Really Simple Syndication (“RSS”) as routine channels to supplement distribution of this information. To register for email alerts and RSS, visit http://ir.amnhealthcare.com.

Non-GAAP Measures

This earnings release and the non-GAAP reconciliation tables included with the earnings release contain certain non-GAAP financial information, which the Company provides as additional information, and not as an alternative, to the Company’s condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include (1) adjusted EBITDA, (2) adjusted EBITDA margin, (3) adjusted net income, and (4) adjusted diluted EPS. The Company provides such non-GAAP financial measures because management believes that they are useful to both management and investors as a supplement, and not as a substitute, when evaluating the Company’s operating performance. Additionally, management believes that adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, and adjusted diluted EPS serve as industry-wide financial measures. The Company uses adjusted EBITDA for making financial decisions, allocating resources and for determining certain incentive compensation objectives. The non-GAAP measures in this release are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, GAAP measures and may be different from non-GAAP measures, or may be calculated differently than other similarly titled non-GAAP measures, reported by other companies. They should not be used in isolation to evaluate the Company’s performance. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures identified in this release, along with further detail about the use and limitations of certain of these non-GAAP measures, may be found below in the table entitled “Non-GAAP Reconciliation Tables” under the caption entitled “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Items” and the footnotes thereto or on the Company’s website at https://ir.amnhealthcare.com/financials/quarterly-results. Additionally, from time to time, additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures, including pro forma measures, may be made available on the Company’s website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements concerning future demand and supply for healthcare, contingent staffing and other services, client preferences, momentum in international staffing and search, our ability to advance our technology-enabled workforce solutions, settlement of client deposits, second quarter 2026 financial projections for consolidated and segment revenue, consolidated gross margin, operating margin, SG&A as a percent of revenue, adjusted EBITDA margin, labor disruption revenue, depreciation expense, depreciation in cost of revenue, share-based compensation expense, non-cash amortization expense, integration and other expenses, interest expense, adjusted tax rate, and number of diluted shares outstanding. The Company bases these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, estimates and projections about future events and the industry in which it operates using information currently available to it. Actual results could differ materially from those discussed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are also identified by words such as “believe,” "project," “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “will,” “may,” “estimates,” variations of such words and other similar expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements.

The targets and expectations noted in this release depend upon, among other factors, (i) the ability of our clients to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of their staffing management and recruiting efforts, through predictive analytics, online recruiting, internal travel agencies and float pools, telemedicine or otherwise and successfully hire and retain permanent staff, (ii) the duration and extent to which hospitals and other healthcare entities adjust their utilization of temporary nurses and allied healthcare professionals, physicians, healthcare leaders and other healthcare professionals and workforce technology applications as a result of the labor market or economic conditions, (iii) the magnitude and duration of the effects of the post-COVID-19 pandemic environment or any future pandemic or health crisis on demand and supply trends, our business, its financial condition and our results of operations, (iv) our ability to effectively address client demand by attracting and placing nurses and other clinicians, (v) our ability to recruit and retain sufficient quality healthcare professionals at reasonable costs, (vi) our ability to anticipate and quickly respond to changing marketplace conditions, such as alternative modes of healthcare delivery, reimbursement, or client needs and requirements, including implementing changes that will make our services more tech-enabled and integrated, (vii) our ability to manage the pricing impact that the labor market or consolidation of healthcare delivery organizations may have on our business, (viii) the effects of economic downturns, inflation or slow recoveries, which could result in less demand for our services, increased client initiatives designed to contain costs, including reevaluating their approach as it pertains to contingent labor and managed services programs, other solutions and providers, pricing pressures and negatively impact payments terms and collectability of accounts receivable, (ix) our ability to develop and evolve our current technology offerings and capabilities and implement new infrastructure and technology systems to optimize our operating results and manage our business effectively, (x) our ability and the expense to comply with extensive and complex federal and state laws and regulations related to the conduct of our operations, costs and payment for services and payment for referrals as well as laws regarding employment practices, (xi) our ability to consummate and effectively incorporate acquisitions into our business, (xii) the negative effects that intermediary organizations may have on our ability to secure new and profitable contracts, (xiii) the extent to which the Great Resignation or a future spike in the COVID-19 pandemic or other pandemic or health crisis may disrupt our operations due to the unavailability of our employees or healthcare professionals due to burnout, illness, risk of illness, quarantines, travel restrictions, mandatory vaccination requirements, or other factors that limit our existing or potential workforce and pool of candidates, (xiv) security breaches and cybersecurity incidents, including ransomware, that could compromise our information and systems, which could adversely affect our business operations and reputation and could subject us to substantial liabilities and (xv) the severity and duration of the impact the labor market, economic downturn or any future pandemic or health crisis has on the financial condition and cash flow of many hospitals and healthcare systems such that it impairs their ability to make payments to us, timely or otherwise, for services rendered.

For a discussion of additional risk factors and a more complete discussion of some of the cautionary statements noted above that could cause actual results to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, please refer to our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025. Be advised that developments subsequent to this press release are likely to cause these statements to become outdated and the Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact:

Randle Reece

Vice President, Investor Relations & Strategy

866.861.3229

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, 2026 2025 2025 Revenue $ 1,378,361 $ 689,533 $ 748,225 Cost of revenue 1,009,525 491,413 553,098 Gross profit 368,836 198,120 195,127 Gross margin 26.8 % 28.7 % 26.1 % Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) 218,425 147,731 152,113 SG&A as a % of revenue 15.8 % 21.4 % 20.3 % Depreciation and amortization (exclusive of depreciation included in cost of revenue) 33,240 37,882 34,854 Loss on sale of disposal group — — 42 Total operating expenses 251,665 185,613 187,009 Income from operations 117,171 12,507 8,118 Operating margin (1) 8.5 % 1.8 % 1.1 % Interest expense, net, and other 6,712 12,324 12,280 Income (loss) before income taxes 110,459 183 (4,162 ) Income tax expense 48,293 1,275 3,534 Net income (loss) $ 62,166 $ (1,092 ) $ (7,696 ) Net income (loss) as a % of revenue 4.5 % (0.2 )% (1.0 )% Other comprehensive income (loss): Unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities, net, and other (185 ) 61 (286 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) (185 ) 61 (286 ) Comprehensive income (loss) $ 61,981 $ (1,031 ) $ (7,982 ) Net income (loss) per common share: Basic $ 1.60 $ (0.03 ) $ (0.20 ) Diluted $ 1.59 $ (0.03 ) $ (0.20 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 38,902 38,312 38,733 Diluted 39,118 38,312 38,733





AMN Healthcare Services, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)

March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025

March 31, 2025

Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 560,738 $ 33,972 $ 55,777 Accounts receivable, net 394,668 382,560 421,869 Accounts receivable, subcontractor 47,501 48,041 65,307 Prepaid and other current assets 133,613 80,803 84,404 Total current assets 1,136,520 545,376 627,357 Restricted cash, cash equivalents and investments 45,814 45,606 45,070 Fixed assets, net 126,029 136,361 177,996 Other assets 263,408 282,552 253,670 Deferred income taxes, net 11,212 44,877 31,637 Goodwill 755,809 755,809 897,456 Intangible assets, net 265,581 283,526 361,937 Total assets $ 2,604,373 $ 2,094,107 $ 2,395,123 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 197,385 $ 161,968 $ 195,974 Accrued compensation and benefits 317,137 298,837 269,497 Other current liabilities 529,668 116,809 116,778 Total current liabilities 1,044,190 577,614 582,249 Revolving credit facility — 25,000 150,000 Notes payable, net 742,491 742,053 846,167 Other long-term liabilities 104,886 107,334 101,656 Total liabilities 1,891,567 1,452,001 1,680,072 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: 712,806 642,106 715,051 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,604,373 $ 2,094,107 $ 2,395,123





AMN Healthcare Services, Inc.

Summary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, 2026 2025 2025 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 562,452 $ 92,671 $ 75,572 Net cash used in investing activities (7,504 ) (26,046 ) (8,053 ) Net cash used in financing activities (27,135 ) (61,211 ) (83,242 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 527,813 5,414 (15,723 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 67,171 89,305 82,894 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 594,984 $ 94,719 $ 67,171





AMN Healthcare Services, Inc.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation Tables

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, 2026 2025 2025 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Items: Net income (loss) $ 62,166 $ (1,092 ) $ (7,696 ) Income tax expense 48,293 1,275 3,534 Income (loss) before income taxes 110,459 183 (4,162 ) Interest expense, net, and other 6,712 12,324 12,280 Income from operations 117,171 12,507 8,118 Depreciation and amortization 33,240 37,882 34,854 Depreciation (included in cost of revenue) (2) 2,420 1,975 2,376 Loss on sale of disposal group — — 42 Share-based compensation 9,892 9,381 5,762 Acquisition, integration, and other costs (3) 3,402 2,455 3,331 Adjusted EBITDA (4) $ 166,125 $ 64,200 $ 54,483 Adjusted EBITDA margin (5) 12.1 % 9.3 % 7.3 % Net income (loss) $ 62,166 $ (1,092 ) $ (7,696 ) Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 17,945 19,427 18,551 Acquisition, integration, and other costs (3) 3,402 2,455 3,331 Loss on sale of disposal group — — 42 Debt financing related costs — — 1,156 Tax effect on above adjustments (5,550 ) (5,689 ) (6,001 ) Tax effect of COLI fair value changes (6) 2,065 703 (1,713 ) Tax deficiencies (benefits) related to equity awards and ESPP (7) 2,151 1,523 892 Adjusted net income (8) $ 82,179 $ 17,327 $ 8,562 GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share (EPS) $ 1.59 $ (0.03 ) $ (0.20 ) Adjustments 0.51 0.48 0.42 Adjusted diluted EPS (9) (10) $ 2.10 $ 0.45 $ 0.22





AMN Healthcare Services, Inc.

Supplemental Segment Financial and Operating Data

(dollars in thousands, except operating data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, 2026 2025 2025 Revenue Nurse and allied solutions $ 1,127,342 $ 413,261 $ 490,710 Physician and leadership solutions 163,924 174,065 169,552 Technology and workforce solutions 87,095 102,207 87,963 $ 1,378,361 $ 689,533 $ 748,225 Segment operating income (11) Nurse and allied solutions $ 153,330 $ 32,238 $ 36,484 Physician and leadership solutions 10,818 14,462 12,918 Technology and workforce solutions 25,270 35,250 24,896 189,418 81,950 74,298 Unallocated corporate overhead (12) 23,293 17,750 19,815 Adjusted EBITDA (4) $ 166,125 $ 64,200 $ 54,483 Gross Margin Nurse and allied solutions 25.1 % 22.7 % 21.6 % Physician and leadership solutions 26.1 % 27.3 % 27.5 % Technology and workforce solutions 50.0 % 55.5 % 48.1 % Operating Data: Nurse and allied solutions Average travelers on assignment (13) 9,227 8,981 8,722 Physician and leadership solutions Days filled (14) 46,645 51,342 48,004 Revenue per day filled (15) $ 2,812 $ 2,743 $ 2,834





As of March 31, As of December 31, 2026 2025 2025 Leverage ratio (16) 1.6 3.1 3.3





AMN Healthcare Services, Inc.

Additional Supplemental Non-GAAP Disclosure

Reconciliation of Guidance Operating Margin to Guidance

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 Low(17) High(17) Operating margin (0.6)% 0.1% Depreciation and amortization (total) 5.7% 5.5% EBITDA margin 5.1% 5.6% Share-based compensation 1.1% 1.1% Integration and other costs 0.5% 0.5% Adjusted EBITDA margin 6.7% 7.2%



